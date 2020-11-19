For the Love of Side Dishes

That turkey is the star of the table every Thanksgiving. But the spotlight on side dishes should shine just as bright.
Whether you’re sticking with the traditional or venturing out with something new, there’s no shortage of ideas out there. As I start planning out what will be on my table next week, I’m finding all sorts of recipes. Honestly, I’m having a tough time making real decisions. There are the standard stuffing and mashed potatoes of course, but there’s a lot more room around that turkey.
Here are a couple of out-of-the-norm ideas…
Sweet Potato Casserole
delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a55342/sweet-potato-casserole-recipe
Ingredients
- 2 ½ lbs sweet potatoes, peeled and cut into cubes
- 4 Tbsp butter, softened
- ½ cup milk (preferably whole)
- ½ cup packed brown sugar
- 2 large eggs
- ½ tsp ground nutmeg
- ¼ tsp pure vanilla extract
- 1 tsp kosher salt
- For the topping…
- ½ cup all-purpose flour
- 4 Tbsp melted butter
- ½ cup chopped pecans
- ¼ cup packed brown sugar
- ½ tsp kosher salt
Instructions
Preheat oven to 350 °F and grease a medium casserole dish with cooking spray. Place sweet potatoes in a large pot and cover with water. Bring to a boil then reduce heat and simmer until the sweet potatoes are tender, about 15 minutes. Drain and let cool slightly then transfer to a large bowl. Add butter to sweet potatoes and mash. Add milk, brown sugar, eggs, nutmeg, salt and vanilla and stir until smooth. Transfer to prepared casserole dish. In a medium bowl, add all of the topping ingredients and mix until combined. Sprinkle the topping mixture over the sweet potatoes and bake until warmed through and golden on top, about 25 minutes. Serve warm.
White Cheddar Baked Corn
delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a22607210/white-cheddar-baked-corn-recipe
Ingredients
- 4 Tbsp butter
- 1 small onion, chopped
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 6 ears sweet corn, kernels removed
- ¼ cup freshly chopped chives (plus more for garnish)
- 3 sprigs thyme, leaves removed
- 2 Tbsp all-purpose flour
- 1 ½ cups milk (preferably whole)
- 8 oz block cream cheese, cut into cubes, softened
- 2 ½ cups shredded white cheddar, divided
- ¼ cup grated Parmesan cheese
Instructions
Preheat oven to 350 °F. In a large skillet over medium heat, melt butter. Add onion and cook until soft, about 5 minutes. Stir in corn, garlic, chives and thyme and cook until fragrant, about 1 minute, then add flour. Stir constantly for 30 seconds; pour in milk. Bring mixture to a simmer. Stir in cream cheese, 2 cups white cheddar and Parmesan. Top corn with remaining ½ cup white cheddar. Transfer skillet to oven and bake until corn is bubbly and cheese is melty, about 20 minutes. Garnish with chives and Parmesan before serving.