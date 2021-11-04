For the Love of Game

The vibrant colors of the changing seasons here in New England include one shade that’s much more garishly glaring than eye-pleasing: hunter’s orange. Deer-hunting season in New Hampshire starts in mid-September for archery and lasts through early December for firearms.
For many hunters, game meats are still a staple protein source for the long winter ahead. Game meats are defined as meats that come from non-domesticated, free-ranging wild animals and birds, like turkey and deer.
Historically, game animals and birds are ones that were hunted for sport and then eaten, derived from the word “gamen,” meaning “for sport.” As Europeans colonized the rest of the world, they began to use the term “big game” to describe the new animals they were hunting such as lions, elephants, and rhinoceros.
Game meat is generally lean with a high-protein, low-fat, and low-calorie content ratio, which makes it a healthier meat. Venison, used today to reference the meat of deer, is a word that’s derived from the Latin “venatio,” meaning to hunt, and originally included many game animals like elk and wild boar.
You may have heard the word “gamey” used to describe the flavor of venison or other hunted animals. The odor of gamey meat is more earthy and distinctive than your typical meats, sometimes a little off-putting, and it has an intense, strong flavor that comes from the fats of the meat.
Cooking venison can be tricky due to its low-fat status. Follow these cooking tips from the pros for the best results:
• Don’t overcook: Venison is best when medium-rare or at an internal temperature of 135 degrees F when checked with a meat thermometer.
• Don’t cook cold: Before cooking, bring venison to room temperature.
• Oil the meat, not the pan: For steaks, brush each side with oil and sear on each side, timed according to thickness.
• Roasting: Sear all sides of the meat first to seal in the juices and roast at 350 degrees F for 15 minutes per pound to medium-rare.
• Rest thoroughly: Rest venison covered for 5-10 minutes before slicing to disperse juices.
• Flavor: Anchovies, bacon, celeriac, mushrooms, red wine, thyme, and tomatoes can all make great accompanying flavors for venison.
Growing up in central Maine, my grandfather was an avid deer hunter, as were my father, uncle and many of my friends. Mounted deer heads and racks graced pretty much every home I visited as a child and venison was a frequent protein on our kitchen table. As a child, I was admittedly not a fan of its gamey flavor profile, but I doubt that’s unusual for a young palate.
Come Thanksgiving time, both my grandmother and my mother would use ground venison to make mincemeat pie. Spiced similarly to an apple pie, it was sweet and fragrant and hearty. Sometimes it was almost possible to forget it contained ground deer meat.
I remember one Christmas when my mother made mincemeat-filled cookies to mail as a gift with other tasty treats to my paternal grandparents in Florida, who were not hunters. Unfortunately, the cookies were not well-received and my Nana was quite appalled at the thought of eating deer in a dessert.
Today’s store-bought mincemeat in a jar does not contain meat, but rather apples, raisins, currants, and a mixture of spices. I’m not sure why they still choose to call it mincemeat other than because it’s the same flavor profile. No doubt it would have been a much more acceptable filling for Nana’s cookies.
30-Minute Mincemeat
Family recipe/Original origin unknown
1/2 cup boiled venison, finely chopped or ground
1/3 cup ground suet
1/2 cup currants
1 cup seedless raisins, or ground seeded raisins
3 large apples, peeled and chopped
Pinch of salt
1/2 tsp. cinnamon
1/2 tsp. nutmeg
1/4 tsp. cloves
1/4 tsp. allspice
1/4 cup brown sugar
1/4 cup molasses
1 /3 cup orange juice, apple cider, or apple juice
Before starting, boil meat until tender. Mix all ingredients together and put in pan
on stove. Simmer for 30 minutes and it will be ready to use. Enough for one 9-inch pie.