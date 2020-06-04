Food Trucks Back in Business

With steady lines of customers, it’s nearly back to business as usual for some food trucks around the region. Most are opening with temporary hours, some with limited menus – regardless, all are psyched to be back serving loyal patrons. Among them:
Tito’s Taqueria, a popular lunch spot on Putney Road in Brattleboro, is now open following a brief hiatus. It does have new temporary hours, though: Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. They are offering delivery, too, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Order by phone at (802) 579-1015 or online at titostaqueria.com/menu. Tito’s is a big supporter of the local community, as demonstrated recently when they supplied lunch for some of the staff at Brattleboro Memorial Hospital.
Across the street from Tito’s sits Andrzej’s Polish Kitchen food truck. Serving up authentic Polish cuisine, it’s open (for now) just three days a week – Fridays from 12-7 p.m., Saturdays from 12-6 p.m. and Sundays from 12-4 p.m. For more information about specials, hours or anything else, call (802) 689-9906.
Just north of Brattleboro, in Bellows Falls, Vt., is the Jamaican Jewelz food truck. Open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., it features a menu filled with authentic Jamaican food, from seafood options to jerk chicken. For more information, call (802) 380-7322 or (802) 591-3802.
Over in Keene, the Street Savory food truck is serving up lunch Tuesdays through Fridays, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. It’s an extension of the Street Savory Kitchen located inside Branch and Blade Brewing Company on Bradco Street. The menu features everything from burgers and sandwiches to salads and subs. Call (603) 400-3072 or visit streetsavory.com/menu to order; find more information, you can also email them at nomnom@streetsavory.com.
Also in Keene are Salt & Lime on Emerald Street, serving up hand-crafted street fare from 11 a.m. to 3 pm. Monday through Friday. Daily specials keep an already fun, savory menu even more exciting. To learn more and order, call (603) 355-7068, or go online to saltandlimenh.com.
The Chelsea Royal food truck on Marlboro Road in Brattleboro is another that’s maintained its presence in the region, operating Monday through Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. (or 7:30, depending on business). Burgers, seafood, salads, tons of sides and ice cream treats on the menu. Call (802) 254-8399 for more information.
No matter where you are in the region, food trucks are popping back up as we dive back into summer.