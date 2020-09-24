With so many students learning from home in one way or another this year, the New Hampshire Harvest of the Month program has a proposal: Why not incorporate local produce into your learning plan?
The program, which promotes local, seasonal foods, is modeled after a similar initiative in Vermont, and began as a pilot project in the Monadnock Region a few years ago, according to Stacey Purslow, program coordinator for N.H. Farm to School.
“It’s about bringing awareness about what grows in New Hampshire, supporting local farms, buying your products locally,” she said. “So, it features a different fruit or vegetable each month, along with posters, classroom activities, recipes that school food service can use, along with recipes for home use.”
September’s vegetables of the month are broccoli and cauliflower; the organization’s website features recipes for broccoli soup, broccoli and cauliflower ribbon salad and cauliflower gratin. Next month will focus on kale, with recipes ranging from kale chips to kale quesadillas and kale pesto.
Schools across the state have participated in the program since it began a few years ago, but according to Purslow, with the restrictions of the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s been more difficult for educators to incorporate the offerings into their classrooms and cafeterias in recent months.
“It is a challenge to be able to offer the local foods because schools have changed in how they’re approaching school meals,” she said. “They’re trying to use a lot of pre-packaged items, things that don’t need a lot of human contact.”
But that doesn’t mean students can’t continue learning about — and trying — local seasonal foods. All of the resources are available online, making them a natural fit for homeschooling or remote learning, while many schools are observing remote or hybrid models this fall, said Amanda Littleton of the Cheshire County Conservation District, which administered the grant for the original pilot program.
“It’s just a great start to get people into thinking about agriculture, especially since it’s harvest season right now. Through the winter months, there’s still a lot of local food and it helps connect people to the land and their place,” Littleton said. “So, I think it can be a great resource for parents doing the homeschooling thing or just trying to keep their kids engaged during this challenging time.”
Purslow said she hopes to see the program continue to expand with new offerings in the future. For example, N.H. Farm to School has also launched an indigenous harvest calendar in collaboration with the New Hampshire Indigenous Collaborative Collective and the Cowasuck Band of the Pennacook-Abenaki people. That initiative highlights traditional Abenaki foods, such as the Three Sisters — beans, corn and squash that are planted together.
Much like the N.H. Harvest of the Month program, the indigenous harvest calendar features different foods for each month and season, with recipes and activities to go along with them. Families can learn how to make hazelnut flour, study the roots of sunchokes or create pictographs of birds traditionally hunted by the Abenaki, such as partridge and grouse.
Next year, N.H. Farm to School also hopes to roll out a similar program with monthly materials around culturally connected foods, focusing on the traditional foods of immigrant and refugee populations living in New Hampshire, Purslow said.
The overarching philosophy is that local food can be a conduit through which to learn about a wide variety of topics.
“There’s cooking and there’s science and math,” Purslow said. “There’s all sorts of ways to incorporate it into the classroom.”
For more information on N.H. Harvest of the Month, visit nhfarmtoschool.org/nh-harvest-of-the-month.