Locally sourced food is abundant here in New England, with the unique growing conditions, optimal farm layouts and consistent development of nonprofits aiming to ensure an established relationship between local farmers and the mom n’ pop restaurants around their respective states.
Every year, more and more residents are learning about the positive benefits eating locally has on their health, local economy and the environment, ultimately steering them toward buying organic and eating food sourced from their surrounding towns. The Vermont Fresh Network and the New Hampshire Food Alliance are two prime examples that highlight the benefits of sourcing and selling food locally.
Founded in 1996, the Vermont Fresh Network (VFN) is a nonprofit with a goal of improving and ensuring secure relationships among farmers, chefs and local consumers to grow markets and eat primarily locally grown food. Not only does this have a significant impact on local economies, the benefits of eating locally sourced foods provides excellent benefits for the environment, as well as the general health of Vermonters.
VFN primarily establishes relationships between farmers and chefs; chefs play a major role in shaping the daily food lives of Green Mountain State residents. In addition to providing opportunities to purchase locally sourced food to their members, they also offer consumer education, in addition to professional development programs throughout the year that are available to everyone.
Being flexible with the current global pandemic chaos at hand has certainly proven challenging, but VFN has found ways to work around it by creating programs such as the Great Vermont Picnic for the month of August. Picknicers were instructed to order takeout from any restaurant; they then paired it with other choice Vermont products, boosting morale among restaurants and residents alike.
The ultimate goal of the VFN is to ensure that the citizens of Vermont are provided with fresh, locally sourced ingredients for their communities, which boosts the local economies and educates people on the value of good, fresh, farm-to-table meals.
Vermont is a leader in promoting local food; people visit the state just to learn about how it has shaped the food industry in many economic and environmental ways. Making that farmer-chef connection has proven to have immense results economically, medically and environmentally. For VFN, “local” isn’t just a marketing term — it’s a lifestyle!
Meanwhile, the New Hampshire Food Alliance is a growing network of folks who aim to build a solid food system that benefits the people, small businesses, communities and the environment as well. Not only does the organization aim to connect people, but ideas and resources too; and the Alliance amplifies and connects organizations and coalitions across the Granite State, spreads valuable information and resources around regions, and gives those ideas a chance to grow. The goal of the organization is to ultimately organize a diverse and powerful collective community voice among residents across the state.
Although not as established as VFN, this growing New Hampshire nonprofit seems to be taking some notes from its neighboring state… it recently encouraged residents to participate in the NH Eats Local Month for the month August. Taking COVID-19 into consideration, a lot of local restaurants and fishermen have taken a hit this year in New Hampshire. This monthly challenge was a great way to get community members involved in boosting the local economy and helping those small businesses thrive in what would have been their busiest time of the year.
The folks behind NH Eats Local Month provided fun games available online that educate and motivate “attendees” to check out their local eateries, educational pamphlets to explain why it’s so important to eat locally, and it listed all of the local businesses on their website so residents could see where they could participate. Going forward, each August has officially been entitled as NH Eats Local Month, per the governor’s proclamation.
New Hampshire and Vermont have taken the necessary first steps to direct their residents toward a healthy, locally sourced mindset, and it can only get better from here on out. Both states have proved that a global pandemic isn’t the end for their nonprofits, and residents have rallied together to pursue communities that value their local economy and environment over cheaper, easier access to food products.