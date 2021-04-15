Flyfishing… passion, art & serenity…

I have hung a great many ornaments on my love for flyfishing.
A good single malt.
The smell of balsam fir, wet from fresh rain, preferably.
A tidy campsite.
Perked coffee.
Bacon, for both its aroma and taste.
Bamboo, the ancient and still relevant material of fine flyrods.
Stories.
It occurs to me that our passions become those things around which we accumulate all manner of items, some for which we paid way too much, a few treasured trinkets, an object that brings us luck and more than a few useless gimmicks. And, particularly, we gather people around these obsessions, those of like mind - and mindlessness - and those but not for these common interests we would have not cross paths. (Hmm. I seemed to have collected some double negatives, as well.)
And then there are those who are not accessories at all, but rather extensions of ourselves and whose alliance and willingness we treasure and without, well, we’d rather not fish at all. I refer, in my case, to our children and their children.
At my station in life, I am blessed by two fishing companions who I taught to flyfish only to, in time, see them well exceed my skills. My son, Chris, and my daughter, Heather, fish with me each year in the late spring and fall in what have become the most welcomed of rituals, exceeded only by the memories each trip renders.
We fish the Connecticut River, mostly below the dam at First Connecticut Lake in the North Country and the roughly two miles of chilly stream between its pounding spillway and its eventual meander into Lake Francis. We don’t know every riffle of that river, but we’ve covered most of it, falling in plenty of times and slogging through more broken spruce and boot-sucking mud than is advisable for anyone in waders.
It is not my intention here to lift flyfishing to some sort of snobby mantle that overlooks all other passions; I make no such claim. It is, however, to suggest how necessary such outlets are to us these days, still dealing with a pandemic, out-of-reach relatives, splintered communities and, at times, overwhelming feelings of isolation.
Blessedly, most of us have our families as anchors, but where do we go when alone and what do we take with us? Perhaps to the garden with comfortable, old hand tools; maybe to the canvas, picking up an elegant sable hair brush; or to workshop saws and jigs in search of the perfect dovetail joint; or perhaps to the piano, with a favorite tea, in a favorite bone china cup and sheet music still not mastered. Pleasant diversions, all accompanied by various accoutrements that enhance the experience.
I’m not sure why flyfishing does it for me, or why it seems even more important as I age. Maybe it’s the thought that at some point this affliction won’t be available to me, or that our annual rituals will somehow be interrupted or lost. Or maybe it’s just nostalgia.
Whatever the reasons, I find these feelings particularly triggered now, with the snow gone from the woods, the coming emergence of the appropriately named skunk cabbage and the sounds of night peepers. And so many memories now retold in stories.
One that somehow seems particularly poignant is from this past fall, and an afternoon in which my daughter fished the river as my wife, Julie, and I took the hands of or carried her three children to the stream to watch
her. It was only a minute or two before she landed her first brook trout, followed by several more fish. At one point, her two sons, Graham, 6, and Logan, 3, stood on the bank watching their mom casting elegantly and strategically into pools and rapids.
A photo shows the two transfixed on their mom, backs to the lens, faces obscured by winter hats. The mid-day autumn sun backlights the boys, folding around their small frames to expose the depths of water in front of them. Too deep for them to enter now, but soon. And in that image, I recall a time many years before when their mom watched me.
And so, it’s good for us to have such places to go, in reality or in spirit.
It won’t be long now.
Time for more ornaments.