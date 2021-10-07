Matthew Lilly has seen the ground shift under our feet. Or the floors, at least.
“Everything ebbs and flows,” said Lilly, who owns Monadnock Flooring in Westmoreland. “It used to be, for years ... it went from hardwood, to carpet, back to hardwood.”
Now the big thing in flooring is vinyl, he said — luxury vinyl plank and tile, which mimic the look of the real thing.
“Those products, which are a lot less maintenance than a carpet and hardwood, have really taken over,” he said.
Vinyl plank doesn’t need to be refinished like hardwood, he said. “With the vinyl plank products, a lot of them come with a 25-year to a lifetime residential warranty.”
Some of the products also have a wood-like feel.
“A lot of the patterns are embossed now, so they have the feel of the real grain of wood as well,” he said. “So it can look like a new, fresh hardwood floor like you’d get if you went in with a natural product.”
He said vinyl plank or tile can also be more cost-effective, giving homeowners more square footage for their buck.
“It’s dollars and cents for a lot of people, which makes sense,” he said. “You can cover more rooms, do more things for less money.”
Stephanie Saunders of Devine Flooring in Wilton has seen a similar trend of interest in vinyl products.
“It gives people the look of wood or ceramic tile, with more durability than those products offer you,” she said. “And they’re also waterproof, which is a really nice benefit for people who want to put something that looks like wood in a bathroom or kitchen.”
One company has even rolled out vinyl plank with anti-microbial surface protection, meant to keep bacteria from growing.
Saunders has vinyl flooring in her own home, and says it’s held up well. “It looks just as good as the day we put it in.”
However, she said, vinyl products aren’t as affordable as they used to be, due to shipping and freight costs driving up prices. She said durable vinyl now costs about the same as a wood floor would, “which we’ve never seen.”
That’s started to affect demand, with people becoming more price-conscious or waiting until it gets cheaper.
And some people still prefer old standbys like hardwood and carpet.
“People are still always interested in hardwood, because that’s your traditional flooring option, and it also adds a lot of value to your home,” Saunders said.