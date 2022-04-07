Floaters & Sinkers: Making Matzah Ball Soup

With the start of Passover approaching, it’s time to talk matzah.
Matzah, also sometimes spelled matzo, matzoh, or matza, is an unleavened flatbread that is commonly consumed in the Jewish culture. Matzah is generally made using only flour and water and it is baked before it is able to rise in order to be eaten as a substitute for foods that fit the Judaism definition of “chametz.”
Chametz are any foods that are made with leavening agents, like yeast, and those made from wheat, barley, rye, oats, or spelt that has come into contact with water for longer than 18 minutes, allowing the grains to ferment and rise. These foods are forbidden by the Torah during the Passover holiday as a reminder that the Israelites were able to leave with only unrisen dough when they fled Egypt.
Store-bought matzah is square or rectangular in shape and sold in packages that look similar to boxes of crackers, referred to as matzos. Handmade matzah, or “shmurah,” is round, however, when prepared for the holidays.
Cooking matzah at home follows a very simple recipe that can be prepared quickly using only a 1:2 ratio of water to flour (some recipes add salt) that sits for less than 18 minutes and is then rolled out and baked for only a few minutes.
Matzah meal, or ground matzah, is also commonly available for purchase to be used in the preparation of matzah balls. Matzah balls are called knaydelach in Yiddish, which means “dumplings” and matzah ball soup is a traditional dish served during the Jewish holidays.
Most recipes tend to be a base of thin chicken broth with a few matzah balls floating at the top that are about the size of ping-pong balls. Other variations of the soup can also include the addition of large pieces of carrot and/or celery.
Because matzah balls can vary in density and be either soft and light or firm and heavy, they are often referred to as “floaters” and “sinkers.” In this recipe, the matzah balls are done cooking when they float to the top of the soup and look “bloated,” according to descriptions.
Those who prefer “floaters,” or lighter matzah balls, can use slightly less oil and a bit more water and cook them at a lower temperature for a longer period of time. To make heavier matzah balls, or “sinkers,” one should do the reverse.
This was my first attempt at making matzah balls and so I followed the recipe exactly and ended up with floaters — delicious floaters. They definitely do “bloat,” but I imagine that’s what makes them so tender and tasty. I enlisted my son to lift the pot lid so I could plop them into the soup pot one by one as my hands grew increasingly more matzah-covered and sticky.
The savory broth with the shredded chicken, carrot, and celery chunks was flavorful and yummy. The box of chicken stock that I had on-hand was a poblano-spiced version (very mild) and that may have been a lucky accident in the flavor department. I wasn’t mad at it.
In addition to a 32-ounce box of stock, I added two cups of water with two chicken bouillon cubes to reach the six-cup total of broth, in addition to the two cups of plain water, and the salt level was ideal for my taste. With no access to fresh dill, I subbed in several shakes of dried dill weed instead and that was perfect.
I’ll fully admit that I don’t know how on-point this recipe can claim to be in comparison to an authentic matzah ball soup, but it had great reviews online and I don’t disagree with them. Any and all versions of chicken soup are indeed good for the soul, as they say, and adding matzah balls just makes it even more soulful.
Matzah Ball Soup
Recipe adapted from budgetbytes.com
Ingredients:
1 tbsp. vegetable or canola oil
2 cloves garlic
1 yellow onion
3 carrots
3 stalks celery
1 chicken breast, about 3/4 lb.
6 cups chicken broth
2 cups water
Freshly cracked pepper
Few sprigs fresh dill
Matzah balls:
3 large eggs
3 tbsp. vegetable or canola oil
3/4 cup matzo meal
1 tsp. salt
1/2 tsp. baking powder
Freshly cracked pepper
3 tbsp. water
Instructions:
Mince garlic and dice onion, celery, and carrots. Sauté garlic, onion, celery, and carrots with vegetable oil in large pot over medium heat until onions are soft and transparent, about five minutes. Add chicken breast, chicken broth, 2 cups water, freshly cracked pepper, and one or two sprigs of dill to pot. Cover and bring to boil. Reduce heat to low and simmer 30 minutes. While soup is simmering, mix matzah ball dough by whisking together eggs and vegetable oil in medium bowl. Add matzo meal, salt, baking powder, and little freshly cracked pepper and stir until well-combined. Add water and stir until smooth again. Refrigerate mixture for 30 minutes to absorb moisture. After soup has simmered, remove chicken breast and shred with a fork. Return shredded chicken to soup, taste and adjust salt if needed. Once matzo ball mix has refrigerated and stiffened up, form into ping-pong-sized balls. Drop balls into simmering soup as they are formed one by one, re-covering pot after each ball is added. Once all matzo balls are in soup, gently simmer for 20 minutes without removing lid. Serve with sprigs of fresh dill, if desired.