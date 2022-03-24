Flea and tick season is going into full swing, and as we start taking our dogs into the field again, chances of them encountering fleas and ticks are high. Warm, furry and low to the ground, dogs make vulnerable targets for fleas and ticks looking for a host which is why flea and tick prevention for dogs is so important.
Fleas are small insects that are parasitic; they feed on blood from animals and/or people. Ticks are a type of arachnid (like spiders, scorpions, and mites) that are also parasitic.
Fleas and ticks can be found worldwide. Fleas can live in many climate zones, but they prefer humid and shady areas, such as under a leaf. They can also be carried by many different wild animal hosts, such as foxes, skunks, raccoons, birds, and rodents. They have incredible jumping ability and can easily jump onto you or your pet as you walk by.
Flea and tick-borne maladies range from the annoying, itchy bites of fleas that can cause allergic reactions to potentially serious diseases spread by ticks, including Lyme disease, making them some of the deadliest insects in the world. Once your dog brings fleas and ticks into the house, you become their next target.
Physical examination is the most useful method to identify signs of fleas or ticks. Using a flea comb can help identify the presence of adult fleas or flea dirt. Flea dirt (flea feces) looks like brownish-black granular “dirt” that will dissolve and turn red when placed on a wet paper towel.
Ticks, depending on the life cycle and feeding stage, can vary in size. They can be as small as a pinhead or poppy seed or as big as a pencil eraser. Ticks can attach anywhere on the body, but prefer dark and hidden areas like the ears, armpits, groin, tail, and between the toes.
Although some preventative flea and tick medicines require a prescription, you can choose from several excellent over-the-counter treatments as well. Topical treatments, sprays, shampoos and collars are all effective weapons in the fight against these pests. They contain small amounts of pesticide that either kill fleas and ticks outright or reduce their ability to lay eggs.
Any time you deal with pesticides you have to know what you’re doing. Consult with a vet before using flea and tick medication, especially with puppies, old dogs, dogs with health problems, and dogs with a history of seizures.
Getting the best flea and tick prevention for your dog is not all about cost, or even about which one is most effective. The treatment has to be right for your lifestyle and for the type of dog you have. Some factors to keep in mind include whether your dog is squirmy and will submit to treatments, and whether you will be able to keep up with treatments.
Most pet stores carry a wide variety of over-the-counter preventative flea and tick treatments (many with all-natural ingredients), including One Stop Country Pet Supply at the Monadnock Marketplace in Keene.
Let’s start with topical treatment, like K9 Advantix, which contains permethrin, the active ingredient in many insect repellents. It comes in a monthly dose bottle with an applicator used to apply the drops directly to your dog’s skin—more specifically, your dog’s back where it can’t reach around and lick it off. It’s then absorbed and attacks the nervous systems of fleas and ticks that come in contact with it. It comes in a package of six doses for dogs from 4 to more than 55 pounds, good for six months. Topical treatment has many benefits: it’s easy to apply, it lasts a month, it kills fleas and ticks and repels mosquitos, and it’s the best option for dogs who won’t take pills or that claw at collars. The two cons of topical treatment are that application can be messy and your dog can’t swim or bathe for two days after application.
High-quality flea and tick collars, like the popular Seresto brand, are not quite as effective as topical treatments but are a great choice because they offer protection for up to eight months (the collars contain flumethrin for ticks), making them a better value than other types of preventatives. They come in two sizes that can be trimmed to fit necks from 4 to 23 inches, are water-resistant and work on fleas, ticks and lice. The only disadvantage is that some dogs may scratch at their collar and they can be hazardous if chewed.
Veterinarians usually recommend a prescription oral treatment like Nexgard or Bravecto brand—One Stop does not carry these medicines. Oral treatments have several advantages. It is easy to give the proper dose and there is no chance of accidental exposure to children or other pets with a tablet. The pills are tasty and most dogs take them readily.
Flea and tick sprays work well for puppies as young as eight weeks and can reach spots collars can’t. They are massaged into your pet’s fur and are safe to touch once the coat is dry. Most begin working within 24 hours and are good for a month. Also waterproof, sprays are easy to apply, although application takes longer than other treatments.
Sprays are effective against fleas in all life stages, as well as against several types of ticks. It can also help control flea allergy dermatitis. Some sprays come in versions for the home to spray on bedding or carpets to stop flea infestations once the dog brings in insects.
Flea and tick shampoos kill parasites and their eggs on contact. One Stop carries several brands that are suitable for dogs with sensitive skin.
You should not try combining treatments for your pet, such as using topical treatments and shampoos, without consulting a veterinarian.
There are also preventative flea and tick treatments, such as lawn spray, for your yard. They can be applied every two weeks and many contain natural ingredients like peppermint or clove oil and come with a hose adapter attached to the bottle. They are safe for children and pets and won’t harm trees, shrubs or flowers.
If you live in an area with lots of fleas and ticks, you may need to take a multi-pronged approach by treating your pet, your carpets and your yard with products specifically designed for those purposes.