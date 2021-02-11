Flavors of Asia

Chinese food restaurants have been a staple in the Monadnock Region for decades, but over the past handful of years, the area has blossomed in its available offerings of Asian cuisine.
The increase in popularity locally reflects what’s happened across the nation. Between 1999 and 2015, sales of Asian fast food soared 135 percent, making it the fastest growing cuisine in the United States.
It began with the addition of Thai Garden on Keene’s Main Street; followed by two (not long-established) Japanese restaurants: Lee & Mt. Fuji in Marlborough (which also serves Chinese food) and Koto Japanese Steakhouse and Tokyo Express, both in Keene.
In more recent years came Indian (Curry) and Vietnamese (Pho Keene Great), also to Keene. Other Keene restaurants have included Asian or Asian-fusion cuisine on their menus, including Brewbakers Café, and food trucks Street and Savory and Salt and Lime.
Just last month, Keene International Market joined the Asian food scene, only it’s not a restaurant: the market offers ingredients to make this popular food at home. Founded by Nepal native Chuda Mishra and his wife, Jennifer Carroll of Keene, the specialty grocery food shop offers international food products both online and to its pickup spot at Firedog Breads in Keene.
The market’s current offerings include foods from India, Nepal, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Mexico, Peru and England, as well as some international foods. The couple plans to add more Chinese, Korean, Malaysian, Polish, Middle Eastern, Russian and Scandinavian foods.
“There is diversity in the region,” said Carroll, who is also a coordinator of the annual Keene International Festival. “There are a lot of international residents and a lot of people traveling long distances to buy groceries on a regular basis.”
Her husband writes a blog about international foods of the Monadnock Region, with an emphasis on Nepalese cuisine. The market sells puffed rice, noodles, spicy Bombay mix and chatpage masala (spice mix) to make chatpate, a popular Nepalese street food. The couple is taste-testing international products, including ones they’ve never tried, and making dishes to feature in the blog. This month, they sampled Chinese New Year desserts and will be making them; next, they’ll try Peruvian cuisine.
So far, Mishra and Carroll have received requests for items to add to the market such as snack foods, Egyptian flour and Lebanese olive oil.
“We’re making lists for when we are ready to expand,” Carroll said. Their plans include opening a brick-and-mortar store in Keene.
Across the river in Brattleboro, Dosa Kitchen on Elliot Street has been serving a specific kind of Indian food: the dosa, a rice and lentil crepe (fermented, gluten-free and dairy-free) with a sour, tangy flavor and airy, crisp texture. It’s called “South Indian soul food” on the restaurant’s website.
Owned and operated by Leda Scheintaub and her husband, Nash Patel, Dosa Kitchen started as a food truck (still in operation) and opened its Elliot Street restaurant in February of 2020. The restaurant was open for six weeks before shutting down due to the pandemic. The couple plans to reopen its outdoor seating and serve takeout this spring. The food truck will also return for hire at weddings and special events as well as the weekly food truck roundup once it returns to Retreat Farm in Brattleboro.
What makes the dosa popular, according to Scheintaub, is that it’s versatile.
“You can serve it with chicken curry, or you can make a dosa hot dog or have it with scrambled eggs,” she said.
While the restaurant was closed, the couple began working on their product line, starting with dosa batter. They are offering the batter and dosa waffles at some area farms for sale and they will sell it at the restaurant after reopening. They plan to also sell it online.
“We’re working to get dosa batter more recognized out there beyond the Indian community,” Scheintaub said. “It works brilliantly for waffles and American-style pancakes, and you don’t have to be a dosa maker to use it.”
She knows why Asian cuisine has surged in popularity.
“It’s easy to like,” she said. “We like flavor as human beings. Chinese was first, then Thai and Japanese. Indian was behind them but it’s making headway. There are a lot of complex layers of flavor that are still not quite as familiar, but it’s coming.”