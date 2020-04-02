"We’re so engaged in doing things to achieve purposes of outer value that we forget the inner value, the rapture that is associated with being alive, is what it is all about.” (Joseph Campbell)
Winter has been putting in some overtime this year, embezzling a piece of early spring like a thief who thinks nobody is watching. March, usually offering up a few days of temps in the 60s by now, has me crying “uncle” to interminable winter. Along my running route past the Kelly-View farm I notice that even the hardy mountain laurel shivers in the pre-dawn. Its leaves, scorched with the dehydration of roots embedded in frozen earth, cling resiliently to stems against a pulling wind.
I pause to listen for the familiar voices of spring migrators – it is their time. This bucolic dairy farm of rolling pastures and fecund backwaters will bustle with wildlife soon. It is a favorite stopover for the many wings bound for more northerly regions and for some who choose to stay longer, to fulfill an indisputable commitment to the survival of their species. Arising from the gut and guided by wind, sun and night sky, they arrive in large disorderly flocks, small-ordered spurts, dazzling geometric formations, and mesmerizing murmurations involving thousands of individuals moving as a single organism.
Birds, as well as fish, insects, animal herds and plants, hold a single consciousness, it seems, and conduct this perfectly synchronized dance of life. The only dance there is. There are many winged migrators that will spend the summer here, though I mention only a few. These are the very first arrivals and, by whose natural authority, carry the message that spring is really here.
Blackbirds singing at the break of day
As usual, the red-winged blackbirds are the first I notice. Hundreds of them I expect, by the sound of their short “eht eht eht” chirps that, in such large numbers, make a solid background of chatter on which they etch thin sustained trills. It is a scratchy painting of sound across a canvas of tan, yellow and brown fields. I estimate their numbers only by the volume of their chorus because they are shapeless in a thick copse of white pine. I see only a few at a time coming, going, shifting among the branches.
The males wear scarlet and yellow shoulder patches that can be puffed out or hidden according to how confident they are about finding “dance” partners in this procreative and polygynous hoedown. But for them, such overindulgence comes at the cost of energy spent and stress sustained from constantly defending territorial borders. Rival males are not all that must be thwarted. There are cows, horses, crows, geese, donkeys and humans that invade his precious space, and all are threats. The “experts” claim that 25 percent of the red-winged’s energy is used for defense of territory. The rest, I suppose, is for eating and dancing. Who can assign fault? They get the job done, as proven by their numbers.
Bobbin’ robins
The migrating robins begin to arrive three days later. Migrating, I say, because there are those few that brave the New Hampshire winter by seeking asylum within the borders of microclimates. These amount to little outdoor heating pads that take the form of south facing, lee sides of slow-rising embankments or cliffs carpeted with dark, light-absorbing soil and leaves. Here, winter is last to come and first to leave.
The robins’ summer fare: earthworms, insect larvae, grub, caterpillar and snail, turn vegan if they decide to stay over. Then they will pluck nuts and fruit that grow on scrubby bushes and trees such as sumac, high-bush cranberries, holly, American beautyberry, and mountain ash.
The fermenting sugars in these plants make delightful cocktails by mid-January. Aperitifs, morning until late afternoon, to take one’s mind off the long, bone-cracking nights of January through February: Raise your beak and chirp a cheer, avian Happy Hour is here.
I pause on this morning’s run to welcome home the migrating robins and watch them mingle with the yearounders, including an occasional bluebird. They flock and frolic in the sumac clusters, getting a little high. I suppose they trade travel stories as well.
At last, the geese
Geese follow the Ashuelot River upstream from its confluence with the Connecticut. Throaty brass yelps, audible at least a minute before the birds are visible, ricochet upstream following a tree-lined embankment for a quarter mile and signal their approach. Oddly, when the bouncing sound reaches my ears, it has a peculiar smallness to it, as if, rather than coming from a long distance where sound is always distorted, emanates from a pinpoint in space at eye level and two feet in front of me, clear as a cut diamond.
Rounding the river’s bend like a volley of arrows appear two chevrons of Canada geese conjoined at one tail from each formation. From my perspective, the combined chevrons appear as a giant and slightly distorted letter “M” against the blue-pink sky. The flyers, undisturbed at my presence, though I am directly below them wearing a blindingly bright yellow vest and close enough to hit them with a river rock, continue on.
Sensing no threat from this lame observer and no need to deviate from their current trajectory, they missile past me at an altitude just below the crowns of the white pines. The fuel that propels them furiously and relentlessly against the brisk headwind is that of unbending intent – that most natural and renewable energy giving all wild creatures the drive to keep going and keep doing whatever is demanded of them without the existential burden of human thought to beg the question, “What’s the point?”
Onward, these geese are consumed by deep desire to reach their birthplace in the backwaters and pastures of this particular farm. Here they will claim a small piece of earth in the brown grass near the protection of open water and feed almost exclusively on grasses, bog sedges, berries and grains.
I pivot 180 degrees on my heel to watch their passage upstream. The heavenly “M” becomes a retreating “W” and the pitch of their harsh cries soften and fall away suddenly in expanding waves of Doppler Shift, making their departure seem much faster than their approach. Rounding the first bend upstream, they follow the river on a northerly heading. The next curve in the river sets them due west where they disappear below the tree tops and out of my sightline.
Alone now, I stand abandoned on this wobbly rock at water’s edge. All is quiet and still but for the slow gurgle of the Ashuelot, cold and dark as root beer.
In the weeks to come, 30 or 40 geese will survey the dairy fields alongside the year-round pasture residents consisting of Holstein, Brown Swiss, their shaky-legged calves and an occasional party-crashing representative from the equine crowd. Most of the geese will already have a partner – they mate for life from the age of two to three years of their total 10- to 25-year lifespan – so after a bit of well-deserved rest, will commence their cacophonous rite of spring, one as old as the river itself. They will get down to the business of replacing those members of the gaggle who, because of injury or age, were unable to complete the journey and for whom this year’s cycle will be left as an open circle.
When the sun and wind say it’s time to go, you go... if you can. There are no accommodations for those who can’t keep up with the relentless demands of migration. No special considerations for the lagger-behind without the stamina to stay with the beat of unsympathetic seasonal rhythms. No accessibility regulations for the elderly or otherwise handicapped, or for those who are just damned unlucky enough to have a lame wing or upset stomach at take-off time.
These few have already reached their destination and can now only witness, from the ground, their mates’ struggle for loft into an assisting headwind and be off. Perhaps, before setting a heading, the airborne birds will arc out a circle for a saluting fly-by, tipping a wing in last farewell to their fallen comrades before vanishing like pepper specks into the red horizon of a new morning. Who can know if they feel sympathy or sorrow for those mates they must abandon to benefit fox or coyote? Call it mere human projection if you will, but it gives this observer a small lift in spirit to think they do.
Those who complete the journey will stay here until October and walk, talk, dine and poop with the four-legged domestics. I’ll see them most every day on my run, where I will, if the muse does wheedle me into it, pause to watch the ongoings of this vibrant migrant camp. What better meditation is there to set both mood and pace for the remainder of my day?
In late spring, a mom will lead a wobbly and clueless queue of goslings from the north pasture across a quiet, narrow paved road to the south lot. The little ones follow behind in uncompromising single-file like first-graders being led out to recess. With absorptive minds inside bobbing and swiveling heads, they scan everything in all directions like jerky little lighthouses. If you listen carefully, you can hear them: “huh? what? wada dat dare? WHOA! Yikes, Huh?… huh? ahah!”
A red fox watches the parade from a grassy knoll beside the barn and trots in anxiously for a closer look: “Watch out, Foxy Loxy, these are no ‘Chicken Littles’ you’re dealing with!” Adult geese are unconditional in their commitment to their goslings. If a fox gets too close, the adults will turn and march toward him with lowered, outstretched necks hissing threats and making other truly offensive sounds with a self-sacrificing attitude that gives the needed teeth to creatures seemingly defenseless.
Defenseless? If the gestures and verbal taunts fail, they will bite him and slap him silly-in-the-face with wings powered by bodies weighing as much as 17 to 20 pounds, yielding enough impact to break a human nose. Fox, nervously sizing up the situation, makes the wise decision to take several steps in fast retreat before pausing to look back at the mouth-size morsels on which he’s passing. He can only watch and salivate. For now.
Dad goose is posted at the end of the line as the pace increases for the remaining 30 yards before they slide into the protective backwater. Watching these puffy, 2-day old toddlers bob so lightly on the water’s surface, I can only conclude that they are composed entirely of marshmallow.
This farm is a theater of life in the spring and watching its drama awakens a winter-long frozen and dozin’ sense of interconnection in me and a heartening sense of timelessness. It is invigorating, life-affirming… and always a mood changer. For me, being here is a cool healing balm and respite from the hot psychological searing of daily hustle, issues, newspapers and radios, the smartphone’s juvenile-like demand for attention, and my own futile attempts to reconcile a petty and endless to-do list – easier to cut off all the Hydra’s serpent heads with a butter knife!
To sit quietly here for one hour is a retreat into the narrow crack between the two imaginary worlds of yesterday and tomorrow and a submersion into the infinity of the present moment. Here, the colossal iron flywheel in my head, powered by heated thought and worry of what once was or of what might be, loses its driving force and freewheels to a stop. Here, now, is the abode of infinity and birthplace of all that is wondrous and sublime.
The Ashuelot River meanders through this area creating a marshy dreamland that teams and screams with wildlife starting around mid-March. In the midst of what seems like confusion and disorder on the surface emerges an inner order that becomes more defined the longer one listens with focus. The overall cacophony begins to take on a more organized and repeated rhythm rather than a simple outward explosion of noise.
Eventually, the various undulating and cyclical animal and wind sounds suggest more than a rhythm, but a shape as well. I feel it as a circle. Here, at its center, is a comforting stillness punctuated with periods of total silence, like the spaces between the notes of a musical score, or holes in the air. The feeling of being at “the center,” though ineffable, is palpable. The center is where movement ceases and around which all else swirls.
Circles and spirals are the most universal of all forms and whose outward expression is observable in the natural world: I see it in the massive flock of pigeons that line up along the roof peak of the dairy barn and, taking wing at the same moment, make one complete circle about the house and outbuildings and return to rest along the same horizon.
The signatures that the soaring red-tailed hawk and turkey vulture write across the sky, as they ride the thermals, is that of broad interconnecting circles that allow them to cover the most ground in search of prey with the least effort. The seeds of a sunflower are arranged as a spiral, as is the twisting double-stranded helix of our own DNA. The murmurations of thousands of fish or birds produces a liquid-like flow of circles, spirals and waves that fold into themselves and out again, like life’s breath.
Emerson, I recall, used the imagery of a circle extensively to convey the all-encompassing, perfect self-containment of the universe: “Our life is an apprenticeship to the truth that around every circle another can be drawn; that there is no end in nature, but every end is a beginning, and under every deep, a lower deep opens.”
Come October, everything will shift into reverse. If there is enough open water, the migration for some might be a short one. Perhaps they will go only as far as a perennially open lake along the coast of southern New Hampshire. Though, more likely, they will go the extra distance into the southern Massachusetts seaboard area. But there are always those members of the flock, the hard-core migrators with their youth, energy and inability to tolerate cold feet all winter long, that continue south along the Atlantic Flyway System to the Connecticut River Valley and on to the ever-popular winter refuge at Chesapeake.
Not being of fowl mind, I can’t know how they decide whether to go the extra 500 miles to The Bay, or if they do so individually or by committee. BUT... once I overheard – quite accidentally and while in a slumber against the trunk of a large oak by the shore of the river – a surreptitiously whispered suggestion, one gander to another:
“To go on to the Chesapeake, I think we agree that between you, my friend, just you and me. In the warm Bay waters, it is better to be, with our sisters and brothers Anatidae. Let the others stay with the ice and the freeze, let them shiver at night, let them cough, wheeze and sneeze. Let them stay in New Hampshire, if for them it does please, but for sun over shade, there’s just too many trees.”
The performance is an old one, with some new cast members each year, though one that never gets old. It is a boisterous, showy and dramatic opera of life, love, struggle, death and inevitable resurrection from the bones of those who will not leave when this season’s curtain falls. There is life in the sky above, on the soggy shores, richly manured pastures, and in this hearty broth all around me. It reminds me, once again, that I am not its audience who watches from “here” all that goes on “out there.” I am but one of the temporary and recyclable cast members of The Great Circle, a play with no beginning or end. Written, directed, performed and watched… by itself.