As we stare down a pandemic winter, many of us are looking for new ways to keep our minds — and our hands — active.
If you don’t have a problem getting your hands a little dirty, making pottery might just do the trick.
There are many different methods and techniques of making ceramics, but most hobbyists opt for hand-molding their pottery or using a potter’s wheel, which allows you to mold the clay as the wheel turns continuously. Once the clay is formed and dried, it’s fired in a kiln — this slowly heats the pottery to draw out moisture without creating steam and causing the pieces to explode.
Though there are several studios in the Monadnock Region and southern Vermont offering pottery classes — from Brattleboro Clayworks to Rooted in Clay in Rindge — most sessions have been suspended due to the pandemic. But that doesn’t mean aspiring potters are out of luck. There are a wealth of resources to help you start learning about the craft.
According to Munsonville resident Terry Howard, who owns Keene business, Glazy for You, checking out a paint-your-own pottery studio like hers may not be a bad place to start. The studio offers a wide range of pre-made pottery pieces to glaze, from Christmas ornaments and mugs to gnomes and other unique tchotchkes.
“Eventually, whether you decide to learn the wheel or hand-building, either way you’ve got to learn how to paint,” she said. “Either way, you’ve got to learn how to glaze it.”
Though she enjoys working with the wheel, Howard said the process of hand-molding pottery shouldn’t be discounted. She noted that this approach gives you more freedom than the wheel does to create different types of pieces.
“[The wheel] limits your creativity in my opinion,” Howard said. “I like playing on the wheel, I like coming up with a mug or a bowl. But you know, what else can you do but a mug or a bowl?”
The biggest challenge for new pottery-lovers may be finding somewhere to fire their work. Howard said that while it’s easy enough to find clay online, different types of clay vary widely in the temperatures at which they must be fired and glazed. That’s why she doesn’t allow customers to fire pieces at Glazy for You that they’ve made with clay bought online; it’s too unpredictable and could ruin other pieces in the kiln.
“If you start it at home, I would recommend doing a little research before you do it,” she said, “because it’s going to be difficult finding someone to fire it.”
Howard is happy to fire pieces made with clay purchased from her store. Customers can also take home pre-made pieces to glaze and bring them back for firing if they’re concerned about painting at the studio due to the coronavirus.
Some pottery hobbyists rent kiln space, while some communities have also come together to make kilns publicly accessible through artist collaboratives. Following the closure of the Sharon Arts Center in Peterborough in 2019, efforts are underway to bring a community kiln to Dublin with a new ceramics facility called the Sharing Arts Ceramics Center. It’s being overseen by the MAxT Makerspace in Peterborough, which plans to support the project through tax credits and donations.
Though there can be a bit of a learning curve, Howard said she can’t get enough of pottery, or of helping people make their own creations at Glazy for You.
“There’s a lot of teaching involved, but I love it,” she said. “I can help people create what they describe to me. I can help them get there, and that’s a cool thing.”