Fire Dog Breads Demystifies Baking

There’s nothing like the smell – and taste – of warm, freshly-baked bread. Imagine being able to experience this at home, any time… it’s possible, thanks to Fire Dog Breads.
The 79 Emerald St., Keene, bakery specializes in breads but also offers homemade pastries, as well as specialty sandwiches. It’s a venture that started several years ago with owners Bridget Love and Sam Temple baking in their garage while working as educators at the University of Oklahoma. The couple eventually agreed to follow their baking passion, ultimately returning to New Hampshire. According to Love, it took years to hone their craft – a point she makes during baking workshops she and Temple lead at Fire Dog.
“I like to bring people in so they can try [baking] for themselves,” she said. “I want people to enjoy the process of baking and creating.”
Fire Dog Breads began offering baking workshops last fall, which were so popular, more were added for this year. Already in 2020, seven workshops have centered around a variety of tasty treats, including sourdough bread, Roman-style pizza, winter tarts and croissants. The small, intimate workshops – each is limited to 12 people – have attracted a diverse crowd of people, from “very skilled home bakers to brand-new bakers.”
“The workshops introduce home bakers to techniques and ingredients they can try at home,” Love said. “For example, many bakers enjoy trying out new flours, so our workshops incorporate spelt, rye, buckwheat, barley, heritage corn and other grains – many of which we source locally and mill in-house. For us, the bakery is a place of learning, and we invite people in to learn together and experiment. I guess that you could say that we simply want to get people who are excited about food together to play around and enjoy themselves.”
Workshops are on hold for the time being, in the wake of coronavirus health precautions, but Fire Dog Breads remains open during its regular hours. Now, to help “manage the risks associated with COVID-19,” they’ve created “Bread Box,” an online ordering system for curbside pick-up at the bakery or for home delivery.
“One of our main goals in inviting people into the bakery is to let them see the process behind the scenes,” Love said. “We hope to demystify baking and show people that it is something everyone can do.”
For more information and to place orders via the “Bread Box,” visit firedogbreads.com/order or call (603) 903-3205.
