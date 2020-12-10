Finding ‘The One’

A unique, socially distanced Thanksgiving has come and gone this season. After the year we’ve all had, it’s time to cheer up and gear up for one last 2020 hurrah… Christmas!
Even though many will be celebrating a socially distanced Christmas this year as well, there is still a way to get into the holiday spirit with some good old-fashioned Christmas tree shopping. Who doesn’t love the sweet, piney smell of a beautifully seasoned Balsam Fir wafting through the home and keeping the holiday spirit alive? This will smell even better during these strange, unpredictable times.
Before making the trek to any of the local tree farms in the area, make sure to call the farm ahead of time to ensure that the drive won’t be for nothing. Most of the tree farms are only open on weekends, so calling ahead to reserve a time or tree might be the best option this time around. Many tree farms have COVID-19 restrictions in place, including appointment-only hours and limited numbers of trees.
Bear in mind that most of the farms have had to cancel the sleigh rides and extra holiday accoutrement they typically offer this season. But even with the restrictions in place, these local farms still have plenty of family-filled fun to offer this season. It’s more important now than ever to get out there and support local business.
Most importantly, have fun with this annual tradition!
Farmstead Acres, 143 London Road, Westmoreland; (603) 352-8730. Open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Friday through Sunday through Christmas. They offer Balsam Fir, Spruce, Scotch and White Pine trees and wreaths. Farmstead also has a shop with Christmas crafts and decorations available for purchase.
Homestead Farms, 16 River Road S, Walpole; (603) 756-4800. Open Thursday and Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturdays 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. In addition to trees, Homestead features home-grown produce and homemade baked goods, merchandise and maple syrup at their farm stand. Wagon rides are offered on Saturdays. They also provide a warming house while trekking the tree plantation with complimentary hot chocolate, coffee and donuts.
Windswept Mountains Views Christmas Tree Farm, 323 Fitzwilliam Road, Richmond; (603) 239-4005. Open Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Dec. 19 (or until sold out). They have fresh pre-cut trees as an option this year along with limited blocks of trees available for harvesting. The Elves’ Nook Christmas Barn will be open with limited inventory. Complimentary candy canes will be provided as well.
Hill Top Farm, 61 Norway Hill Road, Hancock; (603) 547-7651. They’re open from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, or by appointment during the week. Hill Top features 25 acres of Balsam, Fraser First and Blue Spruce trees. The farm’s owner, Mary Talbot-Brown, says she and her team try to plant anywhere from 200 to 500 trees every year. When she first purchased Hill Top about 10 years ago, they initially planted 4,500 trees. Although they typically offer complimentary popcorn, cider and hot chocolate for the kids as well as goodies by donation (with all proceeds going back to the food bank in Peteborough), that won’t be happening this year. However, Hill Top Farm will be able to offer one of the most spectacular views of Mt. Monadnock.
Miracle Acres Farm, 523 Mason Road, Milford; (603) 673-9077. Open Monday through Friday by appointment and Saturdays from 9 a.m. until dark. There is a selection of Balsam and Douglas firs, and Spruce trees to cut. Complimentary wagon rides, hot cider and hot chocolate are offered every Saturday, and there’s also a sugar house where fresh maple syrup is made during maple-tapping season.
Noel’s Tree Farm, 21 Charles Bancroft Highway, Litchfield; (603) 759-2264. The farm is open every day from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. through Christmas Eve. It has Fraser Fir, Balsam Fir, Blue Balsam and a limited amount of Concolor Fir. Popcorn and marshmallows are available for purchase to toast on the outdoor fire pits; hand-crafted decorations, plain and decorated wreaths, roping and kissing balls are available for purchase as well. The farm also offers the option to recycle the tree post-Christmas for $5 off trees the following year. In 2017 alone, they recycled over 800 trees.
These are just a few of the Granite State tree farms open to the public this season. Supporting these farms is crucial this time of year, especially in 2020; most of the farms are only open seasonally and consider this festive time of year the most important and financially profitable. Supporting these wonderful small and local businesses will only help to make their Christmas as joyful as yours. Happy Christmas tree shopping!