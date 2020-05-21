What keeps you grounded? It is different with every individual. For some, it is the thought of gazing under the stars on a warm summer night. For others, it’s basking by the beach, taking in the salty fresh air, soaking up the sun with sandy toes. Everyone envisions their ultimate tranquility scene from time to time – especially during these last few unpredictable months.
In an age of uncertainty, it is important to stay centered, and it’s crucial to make the time in one’s day to do so. With everyone spending so much time at home lately, creating a serene space in your own back yard can be the first step in feeding the body and mind the quietude it deserves.
Soake Pools is the product of Karen and Brian Larson; a six-year-old business based out of Pembroke, N.H., with a goal of “extending the living space to the outdoors.” Karen and Brian are both New England born and bred, and grew up in Vermont and New Hampshire, respectively. Incredibly unique, Soake Pools stands out in the crowd, giving customers an incredible opportunity for reinventing the backyard for the summer season.
Soake Pools wasn’t always the goal for Karen. Her background wasn’t in pool installation or landscaping, but textiles. Her husband Brian was in the software industry. Ironically enough, Karen thought of this particular business opportunity after she and her husband had a hard time finding something similar to a plunge pool for their own backyard.
“We developed the product from our own personal experience,” Karen said.
She was looking for an oasis – something small and versatile that added elegance and serenity to her backyard without breaking the bank or requiring a lot of maintenance. Her textiles background proved handy; Karen’s artsy eye and gift for creating and crafting arguably gives her the upper hand in creating these sophisticated and striking landscape additions for her clients.
“Our mantra is, ‘install a vacation in your backyard,’ and it’s very true!” she said. “It makes a great addition to any home.”
Soake Pools specifically hones in on the recent surge of the “small pool,” (or “plunge pool”) trend. When considering a plunge pool, there are several factors to contemplate, which are specific to each homeowner. For one, plunge pools use considerably less water than a traditionally constructed large pool. They come equipped with variable speed pumps, resulting in cost and environmental efficiency as well as overall reduced energy usage. The appeal is certainly there – who wouldn’t want to add a luxuriously tranquil pocket-sized pool that leaves a smaller carbon footprint?
Unlike conventionally built pools that are crafted ideally for swimming, plunge pools are designed for cooling off, relaxing and general wading and lounging.
“Plunge pools are similar to Roman baths,” Karen said.
These small slices of aquatic paradise come tiled on the inside and with soothing lights, effectively creating a lavishly zen atmosphere.
More often than not, newer homes are typically assembled on smaller lots, so opting for a plunge pool is a great way to own a pool without it dominating the space. Small pools come in several sizes, with Soake Pools standard size at 7 by 13 feet long and 5 feet deep. The range of sizes offer perfect placement options in areas with gardens, patios or other limited outdoor spaces.
In addition, plunge pools offer versatility in terms of design, and make an excellent addition to any landscape architecture. Soake Pools’ sleek design is inspired by nature, and they offer a variety of custom tile options, effectively producing a look tailored to the homeowner’s specifics. Soake Pools works together with local landscapers in the Monadnock region to help craft the outside of the small pools, successfully establishing long-lasting relationships with fellow New England craftsmen. Homeowners who install plunge pools outdoors sometimes also include a water feature, like a water wall or a sheer descent waterfall. Small pools can easily adapt to any backyard, successfully adding a sense of tranquility and beauty every single time.
Plunge pools are also unique in that they have an optional salt water sanitation system instead of a typical chlorine sanitizer. Not only do salt water sanitation systems produce a smooth, silky salt water, but they require less chemicals, simplify general upkeep, and produce astounding health and beauty benefits – from therapeutic effects to glowing skin. Salt water therapy has been an effective therapeutic treatment for centuries, and salt water plunge pools help to prove the timelessly classic truth.
Plunge pools are also excellent for aquatic exercise and hydrotherapy. With aquatic exercise comes stress relief on the joints, tension relief on the body and general pain reduction. These particular pools can be used year-round, maintaining optimum temperatures during the unpredictable New England seasons, and making them the perfect aquatic exercise outlet all year.
“I call it a ‘hybrid’ – a mix between a pool and a hot tub,” Karen said.
The outcome of each individual plunge pool is unique to its design, and customers have limitless possibilities to crafting a pool specific to their needs and wants.
Even though Karen and Brian have several employees working for them, they still manage to speak with each customer individually, demonstrating the level of care and quality that goes into making the experience a memorable one. Not only will customers receive a carefully and excellently crafted product, they will also experience superb customer service.
“Soake Pool’s goal has always been to ensure that the whole process is very hands on and very personal,” Karen said. “We want each of our customers to have a ‘feel good’ experience.”
The overall process of acquiring a small pool is extremely simple. The designers will precast the customized product and deliver it to the property, plumber-prepared and ready to be dropped into the hole that had been dug prior. This less disruptive installation process is effortless and less messy; the small pool will arrive fully finished and delivered on a truck, effectively reducing the installation time by months. This is a huge advantage – owners will get to enjoy their pools almost immediately.
With the recent pandemic raging on, Karen has found herself inundated with phone calls and emails asking about crafting together a plunge pool. Between everyone having the free time to look into this year’s trendiest backyard accessories and coming to terms with the fact that they might be stuck at home for a majority of the summer, many are acting on their desire to acquire the pool they’ve always wanted. Generally speaking, people are spending more on their outdoor spaces, and a tiny cocktail style pool can be an excellent, cost-efficient addition. Plunge pools can also increase the property value and aesthetic of one’s home, so they’re a great addition when looking to add resale value.
In an ambiguous time when many feel unbalanced, it is important to be reminded that there can be peace within the chaos. Rejuvenating the intimate spaces of your home can be an excellent place to start. Take the time to unwind, appreciate the smaller pleasures in life, and know there will always be time to enjoy the personal gratifications.
Plunge pools, in varying styles and sizes, can turn any outdoor space into a tranquil oasis.