Feels like cake batter…

Many, many years ago I was visiting some friends who lived in a small town outside Keene… maybe Fitzwilliam but I’m not sure. A married couple, they were engaging, colorful people. The husband’s father was a local antiques dealer and it obviously had rubbed off a bit on his son. In a hallway was a built-in wall of shelves that had a collection of pottery bowls and pitchers. They were all similarly colored… kind of a mustardy, yellowish tan. The wife told me they were a collection of yellow ware. The color reminded me of the cake batter my Mom used to mix with her hand-held electric beaters when she was making a yellow cake. Typically a Betty Crocker or Duncan Hines mix, she’d make her own white vanilla or chocolate frosting to spread over it. I always loved using my fingers to scrape any remnants of the leftover batter in the bowl and eating it. I remember swearing to myself that once I was an adult, I’d make this same cake batter but not bother baking it… just eat it like pudding. It was that good.
Vintage yellow ware, also known as yellowware pottery has a very homey, country feel to it and it’s very collectible. Luckily for us fans of vintage, it’s also fairly inexpensive to buy at antique and vintage shops due to the volume of it that flooded the market in the early 1900s. I’m particularly a fan of blue-banded yellowware. Yellowware is named simply for the type of clay used to produce it. The clay was plentiful in the Northeastern US and the Ohio valley. The blue thick or thin stripes circling an old bowl just gives it a boost of distinction. There’s a myriad amount of vintage pottery lines in the collecting world and I’ve yet to wrap my head around easily identifying the most valuable from the more common offerings. I thought I’d do a little research about the origin of yellowware.
According to eastknollpottery.com, yellow ware originated in England as early as the 15th century, but it wasn’t until the 1800s that the hand-thrown pots began to be ubiquitous due to their inexpensiveness and durability. They could even withstand being used on a wood stove. The earliest US settlers brought yellowware with them and artisans themselves began emigrating to the continent and setting up their own yellowware businesses. By the late 19th century and early 20th century, production ramped up to mass production with the use of molds and machine-applied striping. The most common pieces of yellowware are mixing bowls, often in graduated sets, rolling pins, molds and crocks. I personally like the smooth-sided bowls but there were distinctive patterns stamped or applied to many lines of the later pottery.
A couple of the articles I read said a general rule to tell whether your piece was English or American was to knock on it with your fingertip. If it has a ring to it, it’s probably English but more of a thud sound, American. Also, true vintage yellowware always has a clear glaze over it to expose that warm, homey color. Since that clear glaze often contained lead, using vintage yellowware for food is not recommended except maybe as a fruit bowl. It should primarily just be used as a decorative item, and it certainly lends an authenticity to a farmhouse-themed interior design.
While I never have followed through with my childhood promise to make a cake mix just to eat as pudding, if I do, I won’t use a yellowware batter bowl. Raw eggs and lead might lead to a sleepless night. The yellowware set you see here is one I’ve got my eye on at an upcoming auction at Keene Auctions. https://www.facebook.com/keeneauctions/