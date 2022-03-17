Feasting the Emerald Isle

Don’t let my red hair fool you; there’s only a wee smidge o’ Irish blood running through this writer’s veins. But isn’t everyone a little bit Irish on St. Patrick’s Day?
The most delicious way to celebrate is through an homage to Irish food, of course. And although you might know that the most popular St. Patrick’s Day feast is corned beef, potatoes, and cabbage, you might also be surprised to learn that it actually had its beginnings in America’s New York City.
Back in Ireland, cattle were raised primarily for milk and bacon was the protein most often eaten with cabbage. However, the Irish immigrants of the early 1800s couldn’t afford pork here in America and swapped bacon for a cheaper corned beef brisket that was fermented and preserved in crocks by Manhattan’s Jewish butchers, brined with large-grained salt crystals that were called “corns.”
This salt-curing process of meat was also making corned beef a popular meat overseas in eastern European countries at about the same time. Sometimes referred to as pickled beef, corned beef was made pink in color from the months-long brining process in crocks.
Although many incorrectly believe that corned beef is pastrami with a varied cooking process, it is actually a different cut of beef entirely. Additionally, corned beef is boiled while pastrami is smoked following the brining process. While the brining spices are similar for the two cuts, pastrami is then heavily spiced again before smoking and corned beef is boiled without spices.
Both meats can be made into popular deli sammies: Pastrami is often served in massive piles on slices of rye bread that have been slathered with mustard; and corned beef becomes a Reuben, made with Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and topped with Russian dressing on grilled rye bread. The Reuben is reportedly named after poker player Reuben Kulakofsky, who requested one during a game at the Blackstone Hotel in Omaha, Nebraska, in 1920.
A boiled dinner of corned beef may be tops for many on this happy holiday, but I by far prefer a flavorful Irish stew with a hearty slice of Irish soda bread. My favorite Irish stew recipe features tender chunks of chuck beef stew meat, potatoes, carrots, and a hefty dose of Guinness beer, an Irish dry stout dating back to the 1759 brewery of Dublin’s Arthur Guinness. I omit the wine (use more beef stock or Guinness) and add peas for an extra touch of St. Paddy’s Day green!
Irish soda bread is a yeast-free quick bread that’s soft on the inside and crusty on the outside and goes perfectly with this stew, akin to biscuits. The leavening of the bread comes from the baking soda and buttermilk; however, I generally substitute a tablespoon of vinegar or lemon juice mixed with milk for the buttermilk.
So, let’s raise our pints in a toast to Ireland this St. Patrick’s Day and fill our bellies with a celebratory meal with family and friends. For as the ancient Irish proverb goes, “Laughter is brightest where food is best.”
Irish Beef Stew
Adapted from simplyrecipes.com
Ingredients:
1 1/4 pounds well-marbled chuck beef stew meat, cut into 1 1/2-inch chunks
3 tsp. salt
1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil
6 garlic cloves, minced
4 cups beef stock
2 cups water
1 cup Guinness extra stout
1 cup hearty red wine
2 tbsp. tomato paste
1 tbsp. sugar
1 tbsp. dried thyme
1 tbsp. Worcestershire sauce
2 bay leaves
2 tbsp. butter
3 lbs. potatoes, peeled, cut into 1/2-inch pieces
1 large onion, chopped
3 to 4 carrots, cut into 1/2-inch pieces
1 cup frozen peas
1/2 tsp. freshly ground black pepper
OPTIONAL GARNISH: 2 tbsp. chopped fresh parsley
Instructions:
Sprinkle about a teaspoon of salt over beef pieces and heat oil in large, thick-bottomed pot over medium-high heat. Pat beef dry with paper towels and brown in oil, working in batches and turning until fully browned on all sides. Add garlic and sauté 30 seconds, then add stock, water, Guinness, wine, tomato paste, sugar, thyme, Worcestershire, and bay leaves. Simmer for about 1 hour, stirring occasionally. Sauté onions and carrots in butter in separate pan for about 15 minutes. After hour, add onions, carrots, chopped potatoes, and 1 cup frozen peas to stew with black pepper and 2 teaspoons of salt. Simmer uncovered until potatoes are tender, about 40 minutes. Discard bay leaves. Spoon off any excess fat. Salt and pepper to taste and sprinkle with parsley to serve if desired.
Irish Soda Bread
Adapted from sallysbakingaddiction.com
Ingredients:
1 and 3/4 cups buttermilk *See substitution at end of recipe
1 large egg (optional)
4 and 1/4 cups all-purpose flour, spooned and leveled, plus more for dusting
3 tbsp. granulated sugar
1 tsp. baking soda
1 tsp. salt
5 tbsp. unsalted butter, cold and cubed
1 cup raisins
Instructions:
Preheat oven to 400 degrees F. Use regular baking sheet, lined with parchment paper or silicone baking mat, or seasoned 10- or 12-inch cast iron skillet, or greased cake pan or pie dish. A 5-quart or higher Dutch oven also works with lid off and greased or lined. Whisk together buttermilk and egg in small bowl and set aside. Whisk flour, granulated sugar, baking soda, and salt together in large bowl. Cut in butter cubes with pastry cutter, fork, or fingers until butter is pea-sized crumbs. Stir in raisins. Pour in buttermilk/egg mixture and gently fold dough together until stiff. Pour crumbly dough onto lightly floured work surface and work dough into ball with floured hands. Knead for about 30 seconds or until all flour is moistened. If dough is too sticky, add flour. Transfer dough to prepared skillet/pan and score an X into top with knife. Bake until golden brown and center appears cooked through, about 45 minutes. Loosely cover with aluminum foil if there is heavy browning on top, or about halfway through bake time. Remove from oven and allow to cool for 10 minutes, then transfer to wire rack. Serve warm, at room temperature, or toasted with spreads. Store bread at room temperature for up to 2 days or in refrigerator for up to a week, wrapped in aluminum foil. *Buttermilk substitution: Add 1 tbsp. lemon juice or white vinegar to liquid measuring cup and add enough cold milk to make 1 and 3/4 cups. Whisk together, then let sit for 5 minutes before using in recipe.