Going once… going twice… sold! …to the most fashionable bidder.
Augusta Auctions, based in Bellows Falls, Vt., specializes in unique, vintage clothing, representing organizations including museums and historical societies to bring to market museum deaccessions and patron donations, in addition to individuals and select estates in the auction of rare fashion items. The company was founded by the late-Karen Augusta, who purchased, sold and appraised antique clothing, rare laces and textiles over a five-decade career.
Today, longtime friend Robert Ross, as well as company operations manager Julie Ricklis and the rest of the Augusta team are continuing her legacy — to increase the appreciation of fashion and textiles as an overlooked art form.
According to Ross, purchasers represent a very broad market of museums worldwide — about 25 percent of any sale — as well as collectors, vintage clothing lovers, textile collectors and more. “Serious buyers from the international fashion, museum, film and textile worlds travel each year to New York City, Vermont and Massachusetts to attend our specialty auctions [and online]. Consigned lots benefit from lively bidding online or at our various sale venues.”
“Many pieces are very rare and end up in museum collections around the world or in private collections that people are assembling,” Ross said. “Some of our buyers have private museums or use these pieces to accent historic talks or hold historic fashion shows. Many of those private collections end up eventually as a donation to a local, state or national museum collection. People feel very proud in saving pieces to put on public display.”
He noted that in addition to public display, some buyers, such as clothing shop owners, want items they can resell, particularly “if something is beautiful but not extremely rare.”
“Many of our pieces have appeared on the red carpet at the Oscars,” he said, “and many famous actresses are customers of ours.”
Augusta Auctions offers historic costumes spanning centuries as well as rare textiles and accessories from museums, estates and private collections across the country. Detailed information about each piece is available in catalogs distributed to existing, potential and interested buyers. This includes size (actual, true-to-form measurements) and condition (any defects, etc.), which gives buyers a sense of whether the item will be wearable or better for display.
Past auctions have featured items such as a man’s wool “zoot suit,” popular in the 1940s; the suit hailed from New Jersey and ultimately sold for $78,000. A “Mon Vignon, Paris” pink ball gown — according to the company, it likely belonged to Mrs. John Taylor Johnston, mother of Emily Johnston de Forest, of the wealthy Johnston family who moved to New York City in 1804; it fetched almost $35,000. A Coco Chanel couture evening dress, circa 1950s, sold for just over $10,000. Also purchased for about $10,000 was a 21-inch Long Boar Hunt tapestry that dated back to the mid-16th century — according to Augusta Auctions, it came from Brussels, “most likely from Oudenaarde, Enghien or another regional weaving center.”
Augusta’s next auction is being held next week on Sept. 9. The 237-lot fashion sale features historical clothing and vintage couture and will be held online. According to the company, these items have never before been offered for sale. They include a rare collection of gowns by Italian couturiers Roberto Capucci, Irene Galitzine, Valentino and Emilio Schuberth; a hand-painted gown from Valentino’s legendary “White Collection” from Spring/Summer 1968 (in which he debuted his signature “V” logo); numerous Victorian and Edwardian gowns; and beaded 1920s-era dresses.
Also to be featured is a rare “peace bikini,” designed and manufactured in the 1960s by San Francisco boutique owner Alvin Duskin. He was the first to use the peace sign on clothing; he also designed the “peace dress,” which, according to Augusta Auctions, was described as “the fastest selling dress in history” by the New York Times.
Rare, unique Chinese robes, traditional clothing and textiles from around the globe, designer coats, hats and lingerie, Victorian gowns, bathing costumes and other items will represent “every era of the 19th and 20th centuries” in the Sept. 9 auction. The sale will be held online, with remote bidding provided on the liveauctioneers.com and invaluable.com bidding platforms. Find this auction’s entire catalog and more information at augusta-auction.com. Potential buyers can also make an appointment for a private preview of any of the Sept. 9 auction items by calling (802) 463-3333 any time before the sale date.