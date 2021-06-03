Farwell Farm is All About Family

Farwell Farm in Harrisville has existed for just over twenty years. They sell meat, eggs, and dairy from a small salesroom in their barn. Many readers may be unaware of the farm, as the Farwells have chosen to remain a loosely kept secret, known only to a steadily growing collection of loyal customers.
The farm you would come to know (if you could find it with the stark lack of signage) is land that Jodi grew up on. “We are almost a real family farm,” they say, “made so because we have two young sons working with us, and because we are farming on land that was farmed by Jodi’s parents, and that came to be ours to use because her parents wanted it to stay a farm. We have no employees. We do what the four of us can do.”
The Farwells are uncompromising in their resolve to sell only what they produce themselves, wishing to maintain that level of clarity for their customers. They enjoy working each year to expand the variety and volume that one family farm can produce. This year that measures up at: hay to feed their 60-some cattle through the winter and extra to sell; raw milk, cream, crème fraiche and yogurt from their small Jersey herd; grass-fed beef, pork and eggs. Fresh chicken is usually available through the summer, but they are looking at a revised schedule this season. The Farwells would also like everyone to know, considering difficulty maintaining egg supply in the past, that times have changed: egg management has been passed down to the boys, and they are maintaining a larger flock, with plans in place to avoid winter egg-shutdowns.
All this started some two decades ago on a beautiful decaying farm down the road from the current location, where Jodi and John moved into an “improbable caretaking and fixing-up situation.” They cleared out a corner of the old chicken coop there and began raising a couple hundred chicks. Many of Farwell Farm’s first customers remember buying roasting chickens out of the ancient refrigerator dragged into the tiny entryway of the old farmhouse on that property. The Farwells now see the once- little children of these long-time customers driving to the farm to pick up the milk themselves.
It was not long before cows were added to the early chickens and pigs as the farming habit took hold of Jodi and John. The cows are now the heart of the farm. “We hold the cows in great esteem,” Jodi explains, “because the land here needs cows. The cows care for all the grassland that is too rocky or too steep or too small a patch to be mown for hay, and in grazing these corners of the landscape they are preserving history and providing us the wonderful service of converting sunshine and grass to milk and meat for humans.”
Jodi contends that her family is stubborn and individualistic, “as is historically accurate,” but that hardly seems the case. Open and friendly, Jodi and her family are happy to talk ideals with anyone willing to stop by and explore what the farm has to offer.
The best way to preserve farms and farmlands, according to the Farwells, is to use them, and they want their farm to be useful for everyone. In other words, the Farwells want their milk and meat and eggs to be in reach as a main source of food (and happiness) for many local families.
You can find the farm at 97 MacVeagh Road in Harrisville. Inquiries are always welcome at 603-209-1544