For gleaning program volunteers, their work at The Community Kitchen (TCK) in Keene is a “win-win-win.”
“They get to spend time outside, doing work that helps save good food from going to waste and provides the highest quality food for people experiencing food insecurity,” said Sarah Harpster, coordinator of TCK’s gleaning program. “It feels good!”
Gleaning, the act of gathering leftover grain and produce from a farm after a harvest, has established a real niche in the Monadnock Region. The TCK program, in particular, gleans from about a dozen farms throughout Cheshire County each year.
“Farmers are invited to contact me and invite me to come out and glean on their farms any time they have an excess of a crop,” Harpster said. “Farmers and home gardeners also make produce drop-offs during regular business hours at The Community Kitchen. [And] we receive approximately weekly drop-offs from Nye Hill Farm, for example.”
According to Harpster, volunteering for the TCK gleaning program is as easy as signing up online. At nhglean.org (New Hampshire Gleans), they need only indicate their region and availability. Harpster contacts those volunteers when gleaning opportunities become available.
“I usually invite volunteers to help me with field gleans,” she said. “These will be trips to local farms and orchards in Cheshire County. I usually schedule gleans to take place for a two-hour time period. Sometimes I invite volunteers to help with a ‘post-harvest pick-up,’ which means that the farm is donating food that they have harvested, and we simply need to pack up the produce. Some farms donate so much produce that this can also be a two-hour-plus project.”
Volunteers visit some of the different farms on specific days – on Wednesdays, they go to New Dawn Farm in Westmoreland and Pete’s Stand Farm in Walpole; Tracie’s Community Farm in Fitzwilliam and Mini Hill Farm on Thursdays, and on Fridays, they swing over to Picadilly Farm in Winchester and Wingate Farm in Hinsdale. They also do a pick-up at the end of the day at the Keene Farmer’s Market, and during the summer months, they pick up at Green Wagon Farm several times throughout the week.
Other farm partners last year included Fertile Fields Farm in Westmoreland; Lucky 13 Farm in Winchester; Maple Lane Farm in Lyndeborough, from which TCK got 8,500 pounds of apples; Mayfair Farm in Harrisville; Mirasol Farm in Langdon; and the Gilsum-based Sustainability Project.
“Most of the food that comes to TCK through gleaning is distributed through our hot meals and pantry programs,” Harpster said. “When supplies are greater than our programs can accommodate, we share with smaller-area pantries through our existing network relationships.” TCK has also been able to share with school meals programs in districts regionwide when they have “significant supplies of easy-to-utilize produce [such as] apples.”
The TCK program has a group of long-standing volunteers who are very committed to gleaning. And along the way, they make a positive difference for others in the community.
“I happened to be in the pantry one early summer day when we first had gleaned produce available and a patron exclaimed, ‘It looks like a farmer’s market in here!’” Harpster said. “Our pantry is a free-choice system, so patrons can choose what they want to take home. They ask questions, they want to know which farms donated the produce, they share recipe ideas with each other and the volunteers, they want to know what different herbs and kinds of greens are called. Their interest demonstrates the impact that gleaning has on our programs.”
As farming can be unpredictable, there will always be some sort of excess that could head to the compost pile. But it doesn’t need to go to waste, Harpster said.
“After all of the investment of time and resources that went in to growing that food, it is much better that this food gets into people’s mouths rather than back to the soil,” she said, adding that while building soil via composting food isn’t a terrible idea, “it’s still better to get the food onto people’s plates.”
Also, produce, “which is the healthiest component of human diets,” can be expensive, and when food budgets are tight, there may be less access to fruits and vegetables, “and this leads to them having poorer health outcomes.” In addition to the community assistance factor, volunteering in itself “is an activity that really helps people’s social and psychological well-being,” according to Harpster, and being outside further supports physical well-being.
“So this is the basic win-win-win formula that supports the benefits of gleaning,” she said. “I think it’s also important that we build the relationships and links in our local food systems, as well as awareness about these links and systems. In New England, we all depend very heavily on global food systems that are vulnerable to many kinds of disruptions for all of our sustenance. Anything we can do to strengthen our local food systems is supportive of all of our local food safety nets.”
There are other opportunities to support TCK programs, including participation in the Community Garden Connection’s Westmoreland Garden Project. According to Harpster, they hold garden parties starting around May and running through October; “all food produced in these gardens is donated to charity, almost all of it coming to The Community Kitchen.”
For more information about the gleaning program at TCK, including how to volunteer, visit thecommunitykitchen.org/gleaning, or email tckgleaner@gmail.com.