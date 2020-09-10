Farley Ledge: A Rock Climber’s Paradise

Rising sharply above the Millers River in Erving, Mass., Farley Ledge is a premiere spot for rock climbers. But this impressive natural wonder also offers a hiking trail that includes great views, an extensive boulder field below the ledges and a quiet ridge line walk through a hemlock and oak forest.
On a mid-August day, my long-time hiking buddy, Curtis Carroll, and I decided to give it a try. Before starting out, we examined a signboard trail map and “Welcome to Farley Ledge” sign at the parking lot.
The “welcome” sign noted that “you are voluntarily assuming all risks of injury or death.” It also listed hazards that include steep unguarded cliffs, slippery surfaces and falling rocks.
Shrugging off this advice as mainly for rock climbers, we set off on the trail, which started out as a double-blazed (red/white) route in a hemlock forest. Moving steadily uphill past a ground cover of partridge berry, mountain laurel, wild lily-of-the valley and starflower, in five minutes we reached a junction at a footbridge at the base of Briggs Falls Brook. This is a seasonal set of cascades and on this warm day, the waterfall was but a trickle.
After admiring an enormous split boulder, we turned left on the red-blazed Farley Ledge loop trail.
Immediately, we saw a huge boulder with wave-like bands sculpted by the forces of erosion. It looked like a massively big burnt, charcoal briquette. Little did we know, this was just the beginning of the big boulder show, each one seemingly more impressive than the last.
Some were covered with polypod fern, looking like a crew cut. But along the face of the rock, flappy growths of brown-black rock tripe formed large patches with curling edges.
About 20 minutes into the hike, we stopped to examine a massive “square” boulder, taking turns standing next to the big rock to give our photos perspective. Next came another impressive natural feature that had nothing to do with boulders. Dangling from a tree was a massive grapevine Tarzan of the Jungle would die for.
Back on the trail, we were surprised to see some houses and hear traffic on nearby Route 2. I was beginning to wonder if we were on the right trail. But soon, it turned right and headed up, passing more behemoth boulders and a “Pot Ledge Buttress/Yellow Wall and K2” sign — the first of many internal trails that go to rock-climbing areas.
After passing the “Main Slab and Zen Wall,” we stepped through an opening in a jumble of boulders and examined a small cave. Then we reached the “Wall of Early Morning Light” area — the most popular sport climbing wall at Farley. In the distance, helmeted climbers were scaling the gigantic gneiss ledge, some looking like spiders suspended on silken threads.
Approximately 10 minutes later, we reached a yellow “Red Trail Re-Route” sign. An arrow pointed the way to “Easy,” which we took. Continuing on the trail, Curtis stumbled on an exposed tree root and nearly fell. “Make sure you get that out of your system now. You don’t want to do that when we get to the ledge,” I said.
More steep uphill climbing followed.
After turning right at a double blaze, we came to a series of huge rock ledges, several resembling monkey faces. Drilled into the steep ledge rock were metal bolts and carabiners — metal (aluminum) loops with spring-loaded gates (openings) used for connecting parts of a climbing system. They sort of resemble a handcuff.
We walked along the base of the ledges, passed a yellow side trail marker for the 10th Mountain Trail and worked our way steeply up and up. At noontime we reached a sunny open area of mountain laurel, maple and oak at the top of the ledge. We stopped to rest and take in the view — a fantastic panorama of the Millers River Valley below.
Back on the red-blazed trail, we started a descent.
The trail now moved along the ridge line above the cliffs through hemlock and oak woods, comfortably away from the edge so as not to have any concern for safety. We continued on the pleasant forest path, a few times lowering our centers of gravity and butt-sliding down sections of ledge outcrops. Thirty minutes from the view of the Millers River Valley, we came to a double white blaze at the top of Briggs Falls Brook. Left led to Rattlesnake Mountain, 0.6 mile away. We turned right on the white-blazed trail and soon reached the bridge where we began the Farley Ledge loop.
To get to Farley Ledge from the junction of Routes 101 and 10 in Keene, take Route 10 south for 10 miles to Route 78 in Winchester. Continue on Route 78 for 13 miles. Turn right onto Route 2A and continue west for 2 miles. Turn left and continue on Route 2 west for 4.1 miles to Holmes Street (right). Continue up Holmes Street for 0.1 mile. Turn right onto Briggs Street. The parking area (room for eight cars) is 0.1 farther next to a log cabin home. The Farley Ledge loop is about a two-hour hike. Dogs are welcome but must be on a leash.