Farewell, Cinemagic: Saying Goodbye to a Happy Place

On Feb. 22, I felt a huge pit in my stomach as a good friend informed me that Zyacorp Entertainment had made the unfortunate decision to permanently shutter all of Cinemagic Stadium Theaters. The hope of temporary reclosure with the promise of a reopening around springtime was gone, and I can’t tell you how much this news gutted me that day.
I want to share a story with you. If you’ve been following my column, especially through last year, you’ll know just how much I missed going to the movies, namely the Hooksett location. Of everything that was either postponed or cancelled in my life, this development was going to hurt the most. But I knew that temporarily closing up shop for everyone’s safety was the best move forward. Some time passed, and Cinemagic started opening their doors around summertime. The predictable rise of COVID cases, coupled with my heightened anxiety, made me weary about stepping foot inside until cases started dwindling.
When I’m not here writing about horror movies or other film classics, I’m working retail. And if you were on the front lines amid last year’s pandemonium, you know just how draining that moment in time was, let alone a normal day in retail. I was exhausted, depressed and hopeless. Even during the worst of weeks, I could count on my Friday movie ritual with my notepad and pen in hand.
On Oct. 27, 2020, I teetered on the verge of a breakdown. I’d done all that I could to keep myself and others safe. The cerebral body horror film “Possessor” — one of the very best films from last year — was playing at Cinemagic. While at work, I made a rush decision to revisit the happy place I hadn’t seen in about seven months. It was a Tuesday so I knew likely nobody would be there, which gave me some ease about going. But I was still very nervous about being there, so I refrained from getting any refreshments and tightened my mask.
I enjoyed getting situated in their comfy recliners and reclaiming a piece of “the before times.” I had picked the last screening of the night so when I left my theater, the place was empty. It was as if no time had passed. The posters were lit up, the popcorn smell wafted through the lobby, and the arcade lights were flickering. Everything was as I remembered it. But there were no people around, only one employee working, and two empty, quiet hallways. I expected to cry. I wanted to cry. It felt less like a reunion and more like a funeral. Little did I know at that moment that this was going to be the last time I would ever see a movie at a Cinemagic theater.
Saying goodbye to movie theaters is nothing new to me. Despite closing before my teen years, I vividly remember the ins and outs of what once was the Bedford Mall Regal Cinemas. I’m grateful for the theaters that I haven’t seen in some time and miss very dearly. In addition to the Bedford Regal (in which I vividly remember seeing my first movie: “Toy Story 2”), I lament my time at Keene State, which meant having a bounty of theatrical venues to choose from. The wide releases were reserved for Keene Cinemas 6, and the exhibition of indie features were common staples of The Colonial Theater and Keene State’s Putnam. Once you latch onto a theater, big or small, you never let go. I may lose about 80 percent of everything I learned in high school algebra, but I will forever remember the spatial geography of Theater 14.
I’m tearing up just thinking about it. And with that, I would like to share a few Cinemagic memories from over the years.
2007: I’d seen my share of R-rated movies at home, but this was the first time I experienced one on the big screen. At 12 years old, my father decided to take me to see James Mangold’s “3:10 to Yuma.” It was all so exciting. A great memory and a hell of a western.
2010: It was in Theater 3 where I had my first kiss on a “not date” that quickly turned into a date. Looking back, I sincerely wish the movie had been anything other than Jack Black’s “Gulliver’s Travels.”
2012: Once I got to high school, I made the effort to branch out my movie tastes and explore beyond the mainstream fare I was used to. I also turned 17 that year, which meant access to R-rated movies; I never had the courage to sneak in before that. At that point, I’d never seen anything from Paul Thomas Anderson (“Punch-Drunk Love”). “The Master” would be my first foray into his work. And there’s a reason why he’s become one of my favorite filmmakers working today.
In the midst of one of the most respectable theater crowds I’ve ever had, Anderson utilized silence and subtlety in a way I’d rarely seen up to that point. It was the kind of magical experience that makes you walk outside afterwards and say, “Damn, I really love movies!”
2013: A few months after graduation, I met up with a large group of friends to see James Wan’s “The Conjuring.” All together, we nearly fit two whole rows. I thought I was being “tough” by insinuating that it wasn’t THAT scary. Wan just had to unleash a terrifying jump-scare involving a demonic presence resting atop a dresser, and I saw a swath of my friends curl into fetal positions within seconds. I assured them that it didn’t make me jump. An 18-year-old Matt was a damn liar and he knows it.
2015: It didn’t matter that I had bought tickets months in advance, my best friend, James, and I were going to be the first in line to see “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” on its Thursday night premiere. We got there absurdly early, but it was absolutely worth it. Everyone going on opening weekend could feel the palpable energy and excitement of this monumental cinematic event. How we all cheered and cried when John Williams’ iconic fanfare blared from the IMAX speakers.
2017: Post-Keene State Graduation, I went to work at Cinemagic’s Hooksett location for a short while considering I was already used to working in a theater environment (Keene State’s Putnam), giving me the chance to meet some great people and learn more about the place I called home nearly every week. The pay was pretty terrible, but access to free movies meant more than anything at that time. I even left with two massive felt banners from “Blade Runner 2049” and “Jigsaw.”
As insanely busy as it could get during huge releases, I’ll never forget the opening weekend of “IT 2.” Not only were people trying to creep everyone out with the presence of red balloons, but James and I made the mistake of seeing a movie loaded with terrifying, heightened jump-scares in IMAX. It was right around the Georgie scene that James and I looked at one another and said, “We made a huge mistake” but in a “look what we got ourselves into now” way.
And don’t even get me started on how I accidentally ripped my pants right down the middle on the opening night of “Star Wars: The Last Jedi.”
2018: Celebrating its 50th anniversary, “2001: A Space Odyssey” was unleashed onto IMAX screens across the country. I’d seen it before on a stunning 35-mm film copy at the Somerville Theater, but the scope was too much to pass up. I also wanted to, umm, “experience” (as you’d say) the way some people did during its original release. I didn’t go full psychedelic, but once I had arrived at the Stargate sequence, let’s just say it was the closest I’ve ever gotten to a cinematic religious experience. Forget gripping the seat, I melted into that chair.
For the time being, seeing David Gordon Green’s “Halloween” on opening weekend may be the best crowd experience I’ve had with a horror film thus far. We rallied together like a community, feeling tense and yet super excited whenever “scream queen” Jamie Lee Curtis got her time to shine. Then there would be other times whe I’m grateful to have a late-night movie like “The Strangers: Prey at Night” to a theater all by myself.
I think what hurts the most is that I haven’t fully processed this loss of Cinemagic. Being detached from my weekly ritual for over a year has made me accept its absence in my life. But that was only temporary, right? Once we got COVID under control, we’d be back in business.
Chunky’s will be back to full operation, Regal will be back to full operation, and even AMC will be back to full operation. But therein lies the big Cinemagic-shaped hole that can’t be filled. It’s difficult to mourn something until it’s truly gone. The day theaters across the country resume business as usual will be the day this loss hits me the most.
Streaming has been a great avenue to stay busy during the pandemic, but nothing can ever replace the grandiosity of the theater experience. Nothing. Thanks for the memories. And because it was the best seat around, I loved Cinemagic.
Do you have any favorite Cinemagic memories? Or any other great theater memories? Send me an email at moviemoxie1@gmail.com and share them. I’d love to hear from you.
Stay safe. Wear your mask.