Fancy a Bowl of Vintage Piggies?

You probably know by now that besides antiques and vintage stuff, I’m a huge fan of home décor and design as well. I subscribe to several shelter magazines and a ton of blogs, constantly getting inspired by what I see. (Big windows with lots of natural light always tops my list!)
Well, in my various travels to both vintage shops as well as regular home décor retailers such as Pier 1, Homegoods and Pottery Barn, I’ve come across decorative ceramic balls more times than I can count. They’re usually around 4 inches in diameter with a shiny surface and they come in blue and white Asian themes, and lots of other rich colors and designs. I’ve always wondered what exactly they were for. I’d eventually just filed them in my brain as casual décor items with no real purpose other than being kind of interesting to look at, similar to a bowl of fake fruit or a sculpture.
On a blog recently, I was taken aback when I saw these porcelain balls referred to as carpet balls. Huh? What’s the relationship between the balls and a carpet? I wondered if perhaps they had something to do with either cleaning the dust out of them (bouncing around inside a rolled carpet?) or maybe somehow the balls preserved or conditioned them. Maybe all of these reproductions I’m seeing are actually missing some element the originals had that would have been a clue to their use. I’m guessing they’d be highly breakable so clanging around inside a rolled-up rug seems unlikely.
Anyway, I fired up the trusty laptop and searched for “carpet balls.” Lo and behold, out spilled multiple articles in my Google search; the origin of carpet balls is kind of interesting. According to “Old Scottish Game of Carpet Ball Makes for Pretty Antiques” from The Herald-Dispatch out of West Virginia (herald-dispatch.com), these balls were pieces from a Victorian parlor game (originating in Great Britain) called Carpet Bowls in the 1800s. A box of these ceramic or stoneware balls were kept near the front door of a Scottish mansion. Another box usually accompanied that box but held the balls and accoutrements for the outdoor game of croquet or lawn bowling. The indoor versions were originally painted in various plaids, rings or stick-dab designs.
All three types of games were very similar in play. In carpet bowls, there were equal numbers of balls assigned to each player or team, identified by their color. The balls were between 2.5 and 3.5 inches in diameter. They were known as “piggies.” A smaller, plain ball was the jack or cue ball. Basically, the object was to try to knock other players’ balls out of play, though there were variations noted on Wiki.
One had some sort of center field in the middle of the carpet that was the “kill zone” and to be avoided. Another mentioned the goal was to wind up with your ball being the closest to the jack for the win. In any event, a simple Victorian parlor game it was. Apparently, there’s been a bit of a resurgence in the game’s popularity in both Canada and Great Britain.
Original, antique piggies are indeed collectible and the asking price can go as high as a couple hundred dollars. They’re actually worth more if there’s definite signs the balls had been played with: dings, chips, worn paint, etc. I’m guessing I’ve only seen reproductions of carpet bowls since even in antique stores, they’ve always seemed a bit too shiny. I’d guess the blue and white Asian themes I’ve seen are also a recent décor trend.
Keep your eyes peeled for some piggies and start rolling them across that beautiful old Oriental carpet in your hall!