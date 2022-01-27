Family Fare

Lee & Mt Fuji in Marlborough is a true family restaurant. Owners Annie and Jim Lee have been feeding and caring for their Monadnock Region customers for 22 years now, but the couple’s experience in the restaurant business goes back much further.
Back in 1990, Annie owned a restaurant in Malaysia, but she then moved to Los Angeles where she first met her husband, Jim. Jim Lee had also relocated from Malaysia where he had worked in several large restaurants, specializing in Chinese barbecue and various additional cuisines.
After moving around a bit and working in other Northeast regions of the United States, including New York, Maine, and New Jersey, the couple arrived in the Monadnock Region in 1999. Once here, they put down their culinary roots with the opening of Lee & Mt Fuji in Marlborough at a time when the area had much fewer restaurant options.
Serving a wide variety of Chinese dishes as well as sushi and other Japanese cuisine, the owners of Lee & Mt Fuji prides themselves on the restaurant’s fine food, excellent customer service, and high standards of cleanliness. From takeout to extensive dinner options and a menu of lunch specials, ingredients are fresh and high-quality with many vegetables grown in the family’s own garden.
Lunar New Year, Annie describes in her culture as a celebratory time spent with family that revolves around a lot of food and eating, which she says often lasts for 15 days in many Asian countries. Her own family celebrates the holiday, this year falling on February 1, by gathering for a large evening meal, although regrettably the pandemic has meant gatherings stay smaller than usual out of safety concerns.
With the holiday falling on a Tuesday this year, a day of the week that the restaurant is closed, Annie and her family are looking forward to being able to enjoy the holiday together pressure-free from most work responsibilities. As with many holidays around the world, delicious foods are the centerpiece of Lunar New Year, while Annie points out that every culture celebrates with its own traditional dishes.
In her Malaysian culture, this meal often includes a hot pot, a simmering pot of soup broth filled with seafood and shrimp that is served in a communal style similar to a pot of fondue. Another favorite dish is a New Year cake, called nian gao, that Annie says is made from sticky rice flour and brown sugar and then steamed for four to five hours in banana leaves. In Chinese culture, dumplings are also traditionally served.
A crispy honeycomb cookie called kuih loyang or kuih rose is a Malaysian New Year treat. The recipe calls for rice flour, coconut milk, eggs, and sugar. Cornstarch is added to keep the cookies crispy when they are fried in oil using a brass mold on a long rod that resembles a honeycomb shape. The word loyang refers to the brass of the mold, although the cookies are sometimes called kuih rose due to their resemblance to the flower.
Lee & Mt Fuji has been able to push through the devastating financial effects of the COVID-19 pandemic thanks to the support of family members, valued longtime employees, and its ever-loyal customers. Annie, now 65, speaks about the long hours and hard work that are necessary for survival in the restaurant business, but she shows no signs of stopping as she cheerfully greeted customers by name who come through the door for lunch on a recent frigid day.
“We love our customers,” Annie expresses on restaurant’s website. “We have wonderful customers for sure. We have many repeat customers who are very loyal to us, and that is very special. That is what makes us keep going. We have many customers who have moved away but come visiting the area during the holidays and then return here to dine. That makes us smile.”
For more information about Lee & Mt Fuji’s hours and to view its menu, visit leeandmtfuji.com.