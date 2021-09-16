I’m not sure how it happened, but September has arrived and fall is in the air. After the shortest and rainiest summer, I can recall, it’s back to school and back to busy.
Busy days followed by busy nights filled with after-school practices and games, lessons, and homework. Of course, at this point we’re all just thrilled to be returning to a greater sense of normalcy for our families so who’s really complaining?
And I’m not complaining about the seasonal change in our menu either. I love the bounty of produce and the grilling days of summer, but there’s something equally as special about the warm and hearty comfort foods we seek out during the cool months. They’re called comfort foods for a reason.
As autumn brings its chill, we can strike back with chili. This White Chicken Chili is a slight twist on the tomato and beef-based fall favorite you may be familiar with, but it’s got all the heat and flavor to be a Friday night lights crowd-pleaser.
But let’s talk adaptations. Do you cook precisely according to a recipe or are you more of an impulsive pincher, adding your own dash of flavor? I’m more of the rebel type in my cooking style, so although this recipe was my starting point, I definitely switched it up as needed.
First, I used my favorite busy life kitchen tool: my slow cooker. Then I substituted chicken thighs for breasts, which I cooked down in a half-carton of chicken bone broth and the onion in the slow cooker and shredded before adding the other ingredients.
To thicken it, I made a roux with a few tablespoons of butter and flour and the rest of the carton of bone broth and added it to the slow cooker with the beans, spices, and corn. (Side note: Head to your local farmstand now and stock up on local corn on the cob for the winter. It freezes great!)
The rest of the ingredients I kept pretty true to the original recipe, using pinto and garbanzo beans, and adding a lot of heat since we like our chili “muy caliente.” I didn’t have any heavy cream, so again I substituted there, adding about a half-cup of sour cream instead.
I’m all about the toppings, so I served this chili with shredded cheddar cheese, diced avocado, my son’s delicious pickled onions, a few thin slices of raw serrano pepper, and a side of blue corn tortilla chips for scooping it all up together in one glorious bite.
Perfect for a tailgate party, coming home to devour ravenously at the end of a long day, or a cozy night by the fire, it was a definite touchdown. Chicken chili for the win!
White Chicken Chili
Adapted from 100daysofrealfood.com
Ingredients:
1 tbsp. olive oil
1/2 onion, diced
1/2 jalapeño, minced, or desired spice level
1 pound boneless, skinless chicken breasts,
cubed
1 garlic clove, minced
1 tsp. chili powder
1 tsp. ground cumin
11/4 tsp. salt
1/4 tsp. cayenne pepper
1/2 cup corn kernels
Two 15-ounce cans white beans,
drained and rinsed
1 3/4 cups chicken broth
1/4 cup heavy cream
Optional toppings: cilantro, sour cream,
grated cheese, diced avocado, tortilla chips/strips
Instructions:
In a medium soup pot, heat the olive oil over medium heat. Add the onion and jalapeño and cook, stirring, until the onion has softened, 2 to 3 minutes. Add the chicken and cook, stirring occasionally, until it is lightly browned on the outside and no longer pink on the inside (add more olive oil if the pot starts to dry out), 4 to 5 minutes. Toss the minced garlic and spices into the pot and turn a few times to coat the chicken evenly. Add the corn, beans, and chicken broth and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat to low and simmer, about 20 minutes. Break up some of the beans with the back of a wooden spoon to help thicken the chili. Stir in the cream, garnish with the desired toppings, and serve.