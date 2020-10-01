We sure went from a very hot summer right into fall mode. And, last night I could smell the burning of woodstoves in the air. It apparently is time to switch out your seasonal clothing, get your hearty recipes ready and start decorating your home with the colors of fall.
Fall is such a refreshing season. Owning a vintage shop in the Monadnock region I get to meet so many “leaf peepers” and enjoy showcasing my fall themes. When I personally talk fall themes in my shop, I am referring to vignettes with vintage cookbooks, Pyrex, mixers and varied bakeware. Yup, time to make that epic apple pie!
As they say, there is always a season for everything. I can definitely say that I have sold more bakeware this fall because people continue to be home much more than ever, in the wake of the pandemic. And, since we’ve hit October, it’s also time to think about decorating for Halloween. Vintage Halloween items are hard to come by and highly coveted by many. I just may have fake bugs and spiders all over my shop this time of the year too!
I know this year is quite a bit different than anything else we’ve ever experienced… but what we all can take from it is learning how to slow down. Take many drives in your car, look at the beautiful colors all around you, shop locally, eat locally and maybe go above and beyond decorating your home for the season. Enjoy all the things fall has to offer in New England!
Check out the pictured items, all of which can bring back a feeling of nostalgia, and maybe even a little inspiration for making your fall season wonderful.
Kari Lindstrom owns the popular vintage shop The Melamine Cup in Jaffrey. She is past board member of the Jaffrey Chamber of Commerce and has a background in career counseling.