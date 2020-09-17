It’s that time of year again in New England… the air has cooled, tree leaves are turning to bright hues, the scent of apples and pumpkins is everywhere. Fall activities are ripe for families throughout the Monadnock region and beyond, just waiting to be explored.
Apple picking
A visit to an orchard is a great way to enjoy a weekend afternoon. There are several farms and orchards in the Monadnock region that offer pick-your-own, which brings families together for some simple fun.
Alyson’s Apple Orchard in Walpole, offering fruit-picking activities throughout the fall, is a great bet. Touting more than 50 varieties of apples, it’s been a local favorite for years. Learn more about them at alysonsorchard.com or by calling (603) 756-9800.
Selecting firm, crisp apples — whether colorful bright or dark red, dark green or even some type of combination — is key to ensuring they last beyond the orchard visit, according to information from pickyourown.org, a resource for all things fruit picking. Knowing which apples are ripe and ready for picking is also crucial. The closer to the outside of the tree, the riper they will be. Farmers at the orchard can also assist with this, as they’re well versed in the characteristics of different varieties.
Pumpkin fun
Pumpkin carving is a staple fall activity for children and parents alike.
Choosing the right pumpkin is important so it can be on display for as long as possible. Best choices are those that are fresh and sturdy with flat bottoms and without bruises.
With assistance from a parent or other adult, cut the lid at an angle so it won’t drop inside the pumpkin the way a straight up-and-down cut would when putting it back on top. Scoop out all of the pulp and use to add to your creation — maybe as a tongue or hair. Get creative with it!
To make it easier to cut through when carving, scrape the inner wall to about an inch or so to make it easier to cut through. It may be helpful to tape a piece of paper to the area to be carved and draw out your idea on it. Then start by making simple cuts to get the larger pieces out of the way first; cleaning up the edges makes it easier to carve out your design. Pumpkin-carving kits are also helpful.
Another pumpkin activity locally is the long-standing tradition of the Keene Pumpkin Festival. It will look a bit different this year, given the pandemic, but could still offer some family fun. Proposed for Oct. 24, the event would be smaller than in years past, according to Let it Shine, the local nonprofit that organizes it. In a letter to city officials, the festival could take on a similar look to the 2020 Keene Art Walk, with the carved pumpkins along downtown sidewalks for viewing instead of being displayed in closed-down streets; the pumpkins could also be shared on social media. Details have yet to be worked out.
Enjoy the outdoors
Stonewall Farm in Keene offers a number of fall activities. Hayrides promise to bring visitors “back in time to explore … the farm with horse-drawn rides pulled by … Belgian draft horses” in wagons and carriages.
Corn mazes are fun, as you dart through acres of corn stalks. Numerous farms around New Hampshire have them throughout the fall. Find some at visitnh.gov/trip-ideas/articles/corn-mazes.
Nature hikes around the Monadnock region are a great, educational way to enjoy the outdoors. The local rail trails, including Ashuelot, Cheshire, Beaver Brook and Wilder Hill are all great options. Learn about the environment along the way, and if you’re lucky, you may even see some wildlife. Find trails near you at wildlife.state.nh.us/trails.
The leaves
While raking leaves is a chore, jumping into the pile it creates makes it worth the effort. Get creative by making your own mazes out of them. Even just tossing them into the air after that free-falling feeling is just plain, simple fun.
Go leaf peeping along a scenic ride. There’s certainly plenty of that throughout the Monadnock region and all over New Hampshire and Vermont. It can be pretty educational as well. Learn about different trees and their life cycles, and even how and why they change the way they do each year. A foliage tracker, which offers the different peak leaf-changing times and foliage reports and education, can be found at visitnh.gov/foliage-tracker.
Get crafty
Leaves are not only interesting to look at and learn about, they can also make for some cool crafts. Leaves’ vibrant colors are perfect for seasonal crafting, and there’s no shortage of ideas as long as your imagination comes along for the ride. Some fun ideas…
Make a leaf wreath using just glue and a paper plate.
Leaf prints. All you need is white paper, acrylic craft paints and foam paint brushes.
Create a colorful leaf collage by pasting them to paper.
Make a decoration out of them with tape. All you do is roll out a long piece of tape and stick the leaves to it. You can hang it anywhere!
Take it inside
When the fall air gets a little too crisp and chilly, there are plenty of things to do indoors.
After cleaning out and carving those pumpkins, separate the seeds and throw them on a baking sheet in the oven for a warm, savory treat. With the apples you’ve picked, bake an apple pie or muffins; homemade apple cider is always great too.
Fall in New England is one of the best times of the year, offering some of the best family fun. So get out there and enjoy it!