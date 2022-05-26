Extend Your Spring Bloom…

There’s nothing quite as crisp and fresh as the first spring blooms we get to enjoy. From the electric blue blanket of squill covering a lawn to those vivid yellow daffodils that seem so common in retrospect yet are so thrilling when they first put on their show in April. Hyacinth, too. I usually pick up some hyacinth at the supermarket all in bloom in early April just to give me a little injection of color and heavenly scent throughout the house. Then, long after the blooms are spent and their green sword leaves start to flop over, I plant them in the garden… banking on what the following years will bring.
I’ve meant to do a piece on Camassia for quite a while. Always when it’s in full bloom in mid-May in Dublin. Like most perennials, though, the bloom time is heartbreakingly short and my mind moves on. Right over my shoulder outside right now the Camassia is looking gorgeous so I thought I’d share. Also known as wild hyacinth, Indian hyacinth and quamash. Take note of the Indian heritage. First, though, let me explain what beautiful Camassia is.
Camassia is in the asparagus family. Originally classified as a hyacinthoide and a lilium at various times, the lineage was finally linked to good old asparagus. It does look like a hyacinth but perhaps a gangly teenage hyacinth. Much taller than what I buy in the supermarket in April, this hyacinth-like plant grows to about two feet tall with its blooms that also resemble their common namesake but somewhat stretched out. I think of hyacinth bloom as densely packed on a low growing, 6-8” stem while these beauties almost quadruple that.
A fall planted bulb, you typically don’t find bags of them along with the crocus and daffodil offerings at garden centers but they’re well worth searching for. I’ve gotten both patches of mine from John Scheepers.com out of Litchfield, Connecticut. It’s a good priced, quality bulb outfit.
Back to the Indian reference. According to Wikipedia (with its reader-created content) Camassia, or quamash as it was known to native Americans was an important food crop in the Pacific Northwest. Another common name was camas. Though a native for the region, it was also cultivated into great fields and meadows of the beautiful plant. It was so prized that entire families would cultivate the same field for generations and rigorously guard it. It was its juicy bulb that was prized for its nutrition and typically harvested right at bloom time. Imagine a whole field of this blue. It was such an important crop (before us Europeans descended upon the west) that there are towns, prairies and regions named after it.
Interestingly, again according to Wiki, the bulb contains a good amount of inulin. Typically cooked in fire pits, if too many cooked camas bulbs were eaten or if it was a tad undercooked, it could cause great flatulence. Oh my. Well then, I’d suggest we all just stick to using Camassia as a beautiful mid to late-spring bloomer that looks best planted in swaths across the gardens. It’s a stunner.