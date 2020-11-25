Experimenting with Trends

Whether it’s a subtle look you’re going for or something bolder, hair trends this year are running the gamut, especially when it comes to dyes.
The pandemic and ensuing stay-at-home mandates, in part, have dictated certain trends. Temporary business closures have included hair salons, forcing people to temporarily forego regular hair appointments. This means not only longer hair; for those with dyed hair, longer locks means increasingly visible roots. This has become a trend over the past year, as people are opting instead to embrace the bold contrasts. It’s a low-maintenance trend, which also has appeal. Additionally, it gives color-treated hair an occasional much-needed break.
A hair coloring technique known as balayage (French for “sweeping”) has been popular. It’s a technique in which hair color is painted on the hair to create a soft, natural progression of lightness from the top toward the ends. Balayage is a subtle trend, but one that can have a gorgeous impact.
Silver hues have been a popular choice, particularly among younger people. Dramatic yet interestingly natural, it typically involves using a light blonde color mixed with silver undertones. This has been appealing especially during the pandemic, with salons temporarily closed, as the person’s roots can be less noticeable as their lighter hair and the color grows out.
There are some who have gone to the complete opposite spectrum toward jet black, and others who are experimenting with more colorful options — from bold reds and browns to pastel shades of green, blue and pink. Lilac has been noted a particularly popular trend, with its subtle yet daring look that pops. For these different colors, people have been opting for temporary hair dye kits.
Understated trends have included dying longer hair only at the tips, as well as applying shadow roots — a technique that involves purposely dyeing roots a slightly darker color underneath to create a shadow contrast.
Considering one of these trends? Go ahead and take a chance!