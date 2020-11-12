Most have heard the names Bach, Haydn and Mozart. But how about Samuel Coleridge-Taylor, Florence Price and George Walker?
While the first three are household classical composer names, the last three are also composers and of the same level of talent. Only they are not all white and male. They are not household names, and the Brattleboro Music Center’s (BMC) mission is to ensure one day they will be. The organization is launching the EOS (Educate. Open. Strengthen.) Project, as a direct response to questions about social justice as it pertains to the world of classical music and institutions such as BMC.
Developed and led by BMC faculty member, Heather Sommerlad, EOS is envisioned as a collaborative effort of BMC Music School faculty and other local musicians to actively seek out and intentionally study and perform music by composers who are black, indigenous and people of color, as well as composers who identify as other than cisgender male.
Faculty members had been planning such a concert series for some time.
“With the protesting and organizations responding, we put in concentrated efforts this summer,” Sommerlad said, referring to the protests following the killing of George Floyd by a police officer in May. “We said, ‘We need to do this now.’”
Just as in other areas in our culture, there are implicit biases in the music world, Sommerlad explained — bias that can be seen in concert halls, both on-stage and in programming. EOS is not about inclusivity; rather, it’s about education.
“This type of series is happening elsewhere; it’s not cutting-edge,” she said. “In rural Vermont, this music is brand new to us. We’re opening doors to see what we’ve been missing and understanding the reality of the music world.”
At the same time, a project like EOS sheds a light on how racism has dominated our musical canon for centuries.
“The only composers we learn about are all white and male,” Sommerlad said. “It doesn’t mean they shouldn’t be on the program. We love them for a reason, but we’ve excluded half the composers out there.”
This list goes on, from composers who have intentionally been marginalized historically to living, emerging composers. In researching, Sommerlad has been learning about the lives of these composers. Chevalier de Saint-Georges (also called Joseph Bologne), for instance, was a contemporary of Mozart; rumor has it he lived with him. He was referred to as “the black Mozart.” One of Mozart’s pieces, “Sinfonia Concertante,” has a passage taken directly from Saint-Georges.
“Mozart gets credit for that,” Sommerlad said. “[Chevalier] was a notable figure of his time erased from history by Napoleon [Bonaparte].”
The EOS Project inaugural program held this week (both socially-distanced in-person and live streamed) featured String Quartet in C minor, Op. 1, Nov. 4 by Chevalier de Saint-Georges, Joseph Bologne; Folksongs in Counterpoint by Florence Price; “Molto Adagio (Lyric for Strings),” from String Quartet No. 1 by George Walker; String Quartet No. 5, “Rosa Parks” by DBR (Daniel Bernard Roumain); and Strum by Jessie Montgomery.
Sommerlad was one of the featured performers.
“As a classical musician, you learn repertoire and play pieces that are old hat, and if you’re in the audience listening maybe these pieces are familiar or fit the narrative of what a composer is,” she said. “Art is a reflection of society, and when we exclude people it tells us what society is thinking.”
BMC faculty and staff are completely dedicated to educating themselves about this music.
“It’s teaching us a bit about the world we’ve experienced,” Sommerlad said, “and now we’re doing work to unlearn that, understand what has actually happened and really tell the story.”
The pandemic has limited planning future programming, but the goal of the EOS Project is to host four to five concerts a year.
“We’re researching various string quartets. We have a database of composers and people excited about the possibility of performing,” she said. “We’re deciding what [music] would work well in a program together.”
Ultimately, the EOS Project looks to expand the scope of the classical music canon.
“We aren’t waking up and realizing these ideas of social justice, it’s about how to address them,” Sommerlad said. “We’re in a new space, a new world. We’ve opened this door and we’re going forward. We hope one day we won’t need a project like this to be reflective of reality.”
For more information about future EOS Project programming, visit bmcvt.org.