Events & Local Brews: A Perfect Summer Pair

We all want to be outdoors in the summer, whether it means dining, sampling brews or taking in some live music.
Several brewing companies in the region in the coming weeks are serving up some on-site entertainment in the open air, of course from a safe social distance.
This Saturday, Aug. 1, five-piece instrumental dub reggae band, Dub Apocalypse, performs at Modestman Brewing on Main Street.
“We play 175 to 200 gigs a year normally. Since March we’ve done a half-dozen or so,” said drummer Tommy Benedetti, who founded the band in 2007 with guitarist, Johnny Trama. “It was an intense, emotional experience,” he added, about the band’s first time back in front of an audience earlier this summer since the pandemic hit. “No one had seen live music in the three months we hadn’t played.”
It was emotional for the band because for the past decade, they had played every Sunday night at Bull McCabe’s Pub, a Somerville, Mass. institution where they first played together.
“We all came from other bands and at the weekly gig we would grab whoever was available,” Benedetti said, describing how Dub Apocalypse formed. “Then our core solidified, and we started writing, branching out and doing more shows and festivals around New England.”
They also put out a couple of albums, won a Boston Music Award and were named one of “10 Local Acts You Need To Hear Now” by The Improper Bostonian.
Benedetti was raised on rock music and didn’t know much about dub reggae — that all changed in the early ‘90s when he was a student at Berklee College of Music in Boston. There, he took the place of fellow drummer and friend, Stacy Jones, in an eight-piece rock reggae band called The Tribulations and went on the road with them.
“In a few years I got bit by the [dub reggae] bug and what a beautiful style it was, with an incredible culture and history,” he said. “It can be a very uplifting or have a dark, introspective vibe.”
Members of The Tribulations, including Benedetti, went on to form the pioneering American reggae band, John Brown’s Body. Benedetti continues to play with that band, too, although after 20 years of traveling the world with them and putting out 11 records he went on a little hiatus.
Beneditti considers Dub Apocalypse a collective, with core members being himself, Trama, Aaron Bellamy on bass and Van Martin on guitar.
“The rest are just a bunch of guys who come in and out,” he said. In that group is bassist Chris Beam, of the New Hampshire-based band, Roots of Creation. Beam will play the Aug. 1 show.
Despite the band’s slimmer schedule this summer, they have continued to do a Sunday night live stream performance.
“We had a residency up until March [at Bull McCabe’s] that was cancelled. People are so used to seeing us on Sunday nights,” Benedetti said. “People tune in from all over the planet. It keeps us playing together, and people need music right now.”
As far as what’s next, Benedetti said he and the band are taking things one day at a time. “We’re just trying to stay inspired. This time at least allows you to just focus on your craft.”
Dub Apocalypse plays this Saturday, Aug. 1 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Modestman Brewing on Main Street in Keene.
Looking for some more variety? Here are some additional live entertainment offerings at area breweries this summer:
Rock cover/originals band, InClover, plays this Friday, July 31, at 5 p.m. at West LA Beer Company (647 West Swanzey Road, Swanzey).
Comedy illusionist Ben Pratt appears Thursday, Aug. 6, at 5:30 p.m. at The Outlaw Brewing Company (215 Scotland Road, Winchester). Tickets are $10 and can be ordered at eventbrite.com.
Singer/songwriter/guitarist/vocalist Ken Macy (a mix of country rock, rock, blues and soul) plays Aug. 7 at 5 p.m. at Branch and Blade Brewing (Bradco Street, Keene). Boom Box — a dance band that plays ‘80s and contemporary music with electronic drums, sequencers, loopers and harmonizers — plays Aug. 21 at 5:30 p.m. Jon O’Neal of Boston group The Arkadian performs from 6 to 9 p.m. on Aug. 28. Grateful Dead cover band, Owsley’s Owls, plays Aug. 29 at 6 p.m.