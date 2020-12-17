If you’re hiking up the Harriskat Trail on Skatutakee Mountain in Hancock, it’s a guarantee you’ll spot some forest creatures, both realistic and fantastical. No need to worry though — these critters won’t bother you.
That’s because they are made from wood carved by local resident and retired physician, Jack McWhorter.
This June, McWhorter, a volunteer with the Harris Center for Conservation Education, which manages the trail, was working on clearing the trail on top of the mountain, along with other volunteers and staff (including land specialist Eric Masterson), when the group passed a downed red maple tree just off the trail’s edge.
“Eric said, ‘What do you think it is?’” McWhorter said. “I said, ‘It could be a dragon.’ He asked, ‘Do you want to do it?’”
Thus began a summer of carving for McWhorter, a retired physician who moved to Hancock seven years ago.
While almost all of McWhorter’s carvings have been done in his home shop using a mixture of hand chisels and power tools, this one would require lugging his gouges up almost a half-mile of trail from the Harris Center parking lot, about 40 pounds of equipment.
He took a few pictures of the maple and looked up some dragons online. “I stared at [the photos] for three or four days,” he said, adding that he made the decision to create the sculpture at his wife’s urging. “What do dragons look like? No really knows, so I could do what I wanted. There are a couple rules. Number one, it had to have some type of horns; number two, it had to have scales; and number three, it had to be scary.”
McWhorter made a general sketch and by early July he started making the 15-minute trek up to the maple.
In all, McWhorter said it took him about nine sessions — about four-and-a-half hours each time — to carve the dragon. Since it was the middle of the summer, he did most of the work early in the morning since metal tools get very hot when out in the sun. If the temperature was too hot, he would take the day off.
The finished dragon, which is protruding from the end of the downed maple, meets all of his criteria, including a set of horns and ferocious-looking teeth that have startled and even scared some hikers, he said. As he began working, his design evolved.
McWhorter finished the dragon carving in late August, hand sanding it and applying eight or nine coats of linseed oil and spar varnish to protect the wood grain from the elements.
He thought he was done until another opportunity presented itself with a downed spruce tree located about halfway along the trail to the location of the dragon. From that piece, he came up with a design for a carving of a snake. McWhorter envisioned the snake emerging from the spruce, slithering around the branches still attached to the trunk. That one took six sessions, also about four to four-and-a-half hours each. This time, he used tung oil and spar varnish to give it a deep brown look.
The spruce log from which he created the snake had been cut in half — one on one side of the trail and one on the other side. He didn’t feel right leaving the second half, he said, so he created a carving from it of a spotted salamander. The design was inspired by Harris Center Science Director Brett Amy Thelen.
Thelen, who is the region’s unofficial salamander guru, leads salamander crossing sessions to help the small reptiles get across the road during mating season. She helped McWhorter apply two coats of paint to the salamander carving… black with yellow spots.
“As you hike up the mountain,” McWhorter said, “you’re faced by the snake on your left and the salamander on your right.”
As he was working on it, hikers of all ages would pass by and stop to see the progress. While he greatly enjoyed carving the sculptures on the trail, he said he didn’t realize how much pleasure it was going to give other people.
McWhorter began taking classes at the American Woodcarving School in Wayne, N.J. about a decade ago. For a few years, he would make the drive to the school for three-hour classes on Wednesday nights, an activity his father, John – also a physician – got into later in life.
McWhorter inherited a number of tools from his late-father and decided to put them to good use.
He has always just carved for the enjoyment of it. He’s never sold his creations, instead making the small wooden birds, bears and beavers as gifts. Most of them are small (between 3 and 12 inches) but there have been a pair of larger birds, including an osprey with a 4-foot wing span holding a brook trout in its talons, and a great horned owl. Last winter, using one of the Harris Center’s taxidermied specimens as a model, he carved a detailed sharp-shinned hawk. McWhorter has also done carvings of his grandchildren.
This foray into carving on the Harris Center’s trail is his first time working outdoors. He remembers a colleague at his retirement party offering advice.
“He said [I] need to start planning for retirement and finding a way to keep busy,” McWhorter said. “Carving puts the cares of the day out of my mind and keeps me focused.”
While he’s done carving for the winter, the Harris Center already has more downed trees they want him to work his carving magic on next spring. Although, he won’t know what to create until he’s up close to them.
“The trees speak to me,” he said. “They show me what design will fit.”