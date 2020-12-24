Licensed massage therapist Michael Gray has been interested in physical fitness since he was a teen, but it wasn’t until he started physical training sessions for his work as a corrections officer that he discovered his career path.
Now, he’s opened his own practice, Functional Wellness, servicing clients in the Keene area. During the pandemic, he is focusing on offering mobile massage therapy services.
A native of New York state, Gray moved to the area three years ago from the Ludlow, Vt. area where he worked in the prison system. He earned his bachelor’s degree a decade ago in sociology-based studies with a concentration in criminal justice.
A large part of his work with the tactical team in his job in corrections was learning about different types of physical training.
“It was a better means for training than sitting on a gym machine,” he said.
He graduated from the massage therapy program at River Valley Community College this year. His primary focus is therapeutic massage consisting of deep tissue work. His background in physical training contributes to his knowledge of such things as planes of movement, chronic stress injuries, and other improvements that can be made to progress daily functioning and pain relief.
While this type of massage therapy is particularly helpful for athletic recovery, Gray said his client could be anyone.
“People who have ‘text neck,’ people who drive a lot or have lower back pain because they are at a desk all day or have repetitive stress from delivering packages or moving heavy things would really benefit,” he said. “It’s on a case-by-case basis. It depends on your life and your goals.”
While some clients might need massage therapy at higher intervals at first (say, twice a month) or are targeting specific muscles, Gray believes it’s healthy for people to get at least a therapeutic massage a month minimum. Swedish massage, a technique normally employed at a spa, involves relaxing the superficial outer tissues of the skin and muscles.
“Deep tissue [therapeutic] massage is more about getting toward internal structures,” Gray said, “and at a slow pace.”
He also specializes in myofascial release, which physically releases fascia, the tissue that covers our muscles.
“It’s a combination of pinning and stretching the muscle or relaxing one muscle to release the other,” Gray said. “It’s a good option for people who have serious pain or immobility issues.”
While he plans to secure a physical space for his practice, for the time being he is traveling to clients’ homes to offer his services. The service area is a 20-mile radius of Keene; travel outside of the service area is available upon request.
He lists many benefits to mobile massage therapy, including feeling safer during a pandemic (he is in full compliance with state COVID-19 protocols); eliminating stress from the commute and driving in inclement weather conditions; the ability to be in control of your environment at home to tailor your session; lengthening the “post-bliss” feeling as a result of being able to stay home and not leave the therapy room quickly and sit in traffic driving home; and the best benefit… being able to nap immediately after a session.
Mobile services are especially helpful for stay-at-home parents, travelers, those with accessibility needs who are recovering from injuries, and those who have service/emotional support animals.
Gray offers hour- and hour-and-a-half-long sessions, including with add-ons such as CBD oil. He plans to offer event and workplace chair massage and couples massage in the future. Another service he’ll roll out when it is safe to do so is personal training. He earned his certification as a personal trainer this fall. He also will add nutritional coaching to the list. These sessions will be available in person, online or via a hybrid of the two.
“All these services go hand-in-hand,” Gray said. “It’s a total wellness model.”
For more information or to book an appointment, visit functionalwellnessnh.com or email graymc5670@gmail.com.