Essential Oils Boost Health

As daylight wanders away from the northern hemisphere and the temperatures drop, we find our homes are once again filled with the pleasing aromas of homemade applesauce, baked goods and fragrant stews that lure us into this festive time of year.
The autumn equinox has passed, and the garden harvest is complete. During this seasonal transition, we can use warming and energizing essential oils. I recommend doTerra certified therapeutic-grade oils this time of year, such as oregano, ginger and cassia for our culinary enjoyment as well as for our self- informed wellness care.
This season, I encourage you to create a ritual experience of mindful awareness and loving attention during your food preparation. At Kripalu Center for Yoga and Health, kitchen staff are trained to be in a state of happiness, joy and love while prepping food for the guests. There is no negativity allowed in Kripalu’s kitchen because from a yogic perspective, the positive thoughts and energy of the person preparing the food instills a higher vibration into the food. Food nourishes our vessel (body) and should be prepared with utmost care and loving intention to further support the health and vitality of those eating.
Try preparing your meals with the same mindset as the Kripalu kitchen staff. While sipping warm tea or drinking coffee, set an intention to deepen your awareness of gratitude. Pay attention to the aroma and texture. Notice the warming sensation as you consume your beverage. Notice how this sipping experience expands your awareness to what you are experiencing in the here and now. These simple mindset adjustments can really help develop a more positive mood, increase your level of happiness and cultivate a renewed sense of gratitude.
One of nature’s strongest anti-microbial essential oils is oregano. This spicy, herbaceous essential oil is one of my household favorites this time of year. And into the winter, I use it regularly for cleaning surfaces. I also use this oil for its immune-boosting and protective benefits. Oregano has been used for centuries in traditional practices for immune, respiratory and digestive support.
Carvacrol, a powerful phenol, which offers antioxidant benefits when used internally, makes herbaceous aromatic oregano oil a powerful cleansing and purifying agent. Due to the high phenol content of oregano, you should use caution when inhaling. Use only one drop for internal or aromatic use and always dilute with a carrier oil for topical and internal use. Its antioxidant benefits make oregano a delicious essential oil to add to your seasonal marinades, salsas, sauces, soups or stews. Just a single drop in a large soup pot is plenty.
Try my husband’s recipe for tomatillo salsa… Take two pints of tomatillos, a half-pint of cherry tomatoes, one small yellow onion, six to seven cloves of garlic and three to four jalapeños. Place all on a glass baking dish and roast in the oven for 10 to 15 minutes; remove from oven and let cool. Once cooled, remove the seeds from the jalapeños, then place all roasted ingredients in food processor and blend. Hand-chop some cilantro (amount depends on personal taste preference. This applies to roasted garlic and jalapeños as well), hand stir and add one to two drops of oregano essential oil.
You can also try adding a drop or two of oregano to a flavorful and savory wing marinade.Oregano is used in a seasonal wellness blend for immune support that I use, called FLOOM (frankincense, lemon, oregano, On Guard and melaluca—also known as tea tree). Try mixing these oils for added immune support against seasonal threats. Use 10 drops each in a 10-millileter roller bottle and top off with fractionated coconut oil.
Cassia is a warming essential oil high in cinnamaldehyde, a monoterpene aldehyde, making it a powerful antioxidant to support metabolic, cardiovascular, gastrointestinal and circulatory wellness. This potent essential oil has been referenced in the New Testament and has also been used in traditional Chinese medicine for digestive and circulatory support. Cassia is known for its immune benefits; it’s a great oil to diffuse this time of year as we encounter a variety of seasonal threats. It can also offer support to the circulatory, urinary and kidney systems.
Experimental research has shown Cassia might be effective supporting healthy metabolism. It’s also known to help reduce sugar craving, making it another great oil to use this time of year when baked goods and yummy sweets soon begin to tempt us to overeat. Combine with lemon essential oil water for metabolic and digestive support. Or try adding this warming essential oil to your homemade applesauce or favorite hot cereal recipe. Its sweet, spicy flavor makes it a great substitute for cinnamon, and you get the added antioxidant benefits.
Ginger, like cassia, was used in ancient times. It was a highly esteemed spice used in Greece to make gingerbread; by Egyptians in cuisine to support immune health during epidemics; by the Romans for wine; in India for digestive supportive teas; and the Chinese used it to support heart health and to relieve head congestion. Ginger was even used in a myriad of ways by Hawaiians. Personally, I enjoy adding ginger to zucchini bread, hot cereal or applesauce. It has an invigorating aroma and digestive supportive properties. Additionally, I also use ginger in custom essential oil blends for clients due to its anti-inflammatory benefits and ability to soothe sore muscles and achy joints. Ginger is one oil I definitely recommend as a household must.
The information provided in this article is not intended to replace medical treatment, doctor’s advice or suggest cures during a pandemic. Use essential oils responsibly by keeping them out of reach of children and animals. Never leave an animal in a closed room with a diffuser running. Always use very pure, therapeutic-grade oils to ensure your safety.
Michelle Davis is an esthetician, Reiki practitioner, yoga instructor and owner of Essential Wellness Holistic Day Spa in Keene.