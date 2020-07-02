Essence of Wellness

In the thick of summer, it can be a jungle out there for allergy sufferers. More than 40 million Americans suffer from seasonal allergies, in fact. Thankfully, three doTERRA essential oils can provide relief — on their own or as a powerful allergy-fighting trio.
doTERRA, a Latin derivative of “gift of the earth,” manufactures Certified Pure Therapeutic-Grade essential oils.
Licensed esthetician Michelle Davis, owner of Essential Wellness Holistic Day Spa in downtown Keene, provides her clients with essential oil education for immune support, better sleep and emotional wellbeing. She recommends three doTERRA essential oils — lavender, peppermint and lemon — for those new to using such products. The trio come in an introductory kit or can be purchased separately.
“These are aromatic plant compounds to support overall wellbeing and health,” said Davis. “They are the most popular [doTERRA] essential oils and have a wide range of benefits.”
An allergic reaction begins in the immune system. An allergen is a foreign substance that tricks the immune system into thinking the allergen is an invader. The immune system then overreacts to the allergen. The body produces antibodies, which travel to the cells that release histamine and other chemicals, causing the allergic reaction. Pollen, one of the most common causes of allergic reactions, triggers symptoms in the nose, throat, lungs, ears, sinuses and skin.
“[The essential oil trio] act combined as an anti-histamine to help clear sinus congestion and help people have more comfort when they suffer from allergies and pollen-related symptoms,” Davis said.
What’s helpful about essential oils is that they are in a concentrated form, so only a few drops are needed for most applications. It takes 45 lemons to produce 15 millileters of lemon oil, for instance, and three bushels of lavender and one pound of peppermint to make the same amount of essential oil.
Each of the three oils is powerful on its own and each has many uses.
“It has a cleansing aroma,” Davis said about lemon oil, which can kill bacteria in the air and eliminate allergy triggers. “It’s uplifting and energizing, and it helps improve mood.”
Davis explained there are countless ways to incorporate lemon oil into your life, starting with adding a couple of drops to your glass of water in the morning.
“It’s a good way to start the day. It’s nice on the palette,” she said. “It’s a daily ritual of simple self-care that supports digestive health and wellness. Plus, it’s not acidic on your teeth.”
It can also be added to desserts for flavor enhancement.
“You use very little oil as compared to teaspoons of other flavoring — it saves money,” Davis said.
You can also add a few drops of lemon oil to a spray bottle with water and use it to spray down and cleanse countertops and surfaces throughout the home; or wash your hands with lemon oil and warm water to remove sticky residue or grease from the skin. Something to avoid would be putting citrus oil on the skin if you’ll be in direct sunlight (including tanning beds) within 12 hours after application.
Lavender oil has calming, cleansing and anti-inflammatory properties. It can reduce swelling in the airways, relieve headaches and calm the nervous system. Davis also described lavender oil as “amazing for all things skin.”
“You can put it on a burn, it’s soothing to skin irritations or used in shampoo and conditioner for a spa-like experience,” she said, adding, “it’s aromatic, detoxing, calming and promotes clear breathing.” In addition, it appeals to both men and women.
Some uses include adding a few drops of lavender to your pillows, bedding or to the bottoms of the feet before going to bed to promote an environment conducive to sleep. You can take a drop internally to reduce tension, or combine lavendar oil with water in a spray bottle and spritz over clothing, linens or furniture for a clean, refreshing smell.
Finally, there’s peppermint oil. Its main benefit is its ability to promote healthy respiratory function and clear breathing. It’s also invigorating and energizing, according to Davis, because of its refreshing aroma. Inhaling peppermint can have immediate effects on scratchy throats and blocked sinuses. And it’s an expectorant, which provides relief as it aids in ridding phlegm and reduces inflammation.
It also naturally repels bugs and promotes digestive health when taken internally. A fun way to use is to add a couple of drops to your favorite smoothie or hot beverage.
Applying peppermint oil directly to the temples in the hairline can relieve a headache and provide an energy boost, as can placing a drop in your hand, rubbing your palms together and inhaling for a pick-me-up. Davis applies a couple of drops to a cotton ball and places it in her vehicle when driving.
It can be added to the shower for relaxation — just don’t wash your face with it, especially your eyes — and to a spray bottle filled with water to cool off or a cold water compress or foot bath. You can also combine peppermint oil and lemon oil and water for a healthy mouth rinse.
While doTERRA essential oils have powerful healing properties, Davis stressed that their application in daily life is not a medical treatment.
“They can support your natural balance within,” she said.
To experience the benefits of all three oils combined, try this seasonal blend recipe: diffuse 3-4 drops each of lemon, lavender and peppermint oils to open the airways, ease head tension and uplift your mood