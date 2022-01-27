Eric Gagne of Nova Arts

Growing up in Peterborough, Eric Gagne said he was seen as the “dumb kid doing music stuff.” Today, he’s known as the spark that created a vibrant downtown Keene arts scene—community, really—in the midst of a pandemic.
Gagne is program director of Nova Arts, a creative and collaborative arts and business space that contains Nova Stage, a place where emerging artists perform, underrepresented voices are heard, and unexpected juxtapositions happen. It shares a location with Brewbakers at 48 Emerald Street The 71-seat cafe (standing capacity is 133 people), has a 15-by-15-foot stage at the front and a full kitchen and bar.
A rotating open stage night allows for different hosts and genres – including music, theater, poetry and comedy The Nova Arts vision not only encompasses the performing arts - interactive group events such as craft night, a drop-in writing salon, and after-school art classes are also offered in the space. The space also houses Terra Nova Coffee Roasters, Wakadoodles Art Studio, and Keene on Vinyl.
Gagne had operated a nonprofit for a decade and managed Toadstool Sounds, an independent record shop in The Toadstool Bookshop in Peterborough before he took on the position at Nova Arts.
The singer-songwriter and musician (his current band is Footings, a folk/indie rock group) launched The Glass Museum for one purpose: to host The Thing in the Spring, a four-day music festival and affordable art fair in downtown Peterborough he co-founded. He curated and produced The Thing (as it came to be known) for 10 years.
“With The Thing, I brought in diverse sound,” said Gagne, “not just by race or gender but by genre.”
One of the things he said he’s most proud of in putting on The Thing is that it wasn’t just a single demographic who would attend the event; and lots of people moved to the area because their first experience in the Monadnock Region was coming to The Thing.
“Some of the best music I’ve ever seen live was in a basement with 10 people there,” he said. “That kind of stuff needs champions beyond the basement. Although I’ll always be psyched with the basement, I now have a baby grand piano and a killer stage and sound system to work with.”
Gage was spending 20 hours a week all year to put on The Thing, which simply became unsustainable. He couldn’t continue without either more volunteer support or compensation for the time he was putting into the project - time away from his family, his music, and away from his regular work.
When he was approached about curating programs for Nova Arts, Gagne knew he had to do things differently.
Arts Alive!, a local arts advocacy organization, is Nova Arts’ fiscal sponsor, providing nonprofit status for collecting tax-deductible donations and applying for grants in order to hire Gagne in order for him to coordinate programming, keep ticket prices affordable while still paying artists a fair amount.
Jeff and Eliza Murphy, Brewbakers Cafe owners, shared the community’s vision of creating a more accessible space to showcase the arts. Brewbakers had been hosting open mic sessions, artist exhibits and live performances in their former space on Main Street adjacent to the Colonial Theatre. When they opened a mini cafe and roastery in a new space on Emerald Street, they tested the Nova Arts concept, hosting pop-up events and concerts in the garage/loading dock.
The inception of the idea that became Nova Arts came from a small group of arts collaborators and friends who wanted a place to engage and develop the local arts community that would be accessible and in a casual setting. They wanted to reach different audiences other than those served by the Colonial Theatre or other local venues. They connected with Gagne, and the Nova Arts vision was developed, with him as an employee and member of Nova Arts’ advisory board.
Another piece of their vision is community connection and give-back. Nova Arts collects donations online and in person to support its programming and for some events has partnered with nonprofits in the region that have received a portion of those funds. which also pay the artists to perform. Nova Arts also contributes 10 percent of proceeds from events to Arts Alive!
Gagne wants everyone who comes in to see themselves there, whether on the stage or in the diversity of programming. His aim is also to instill trust in Nova Arts curation so that patrons will come see a band they haven’t heard because they really liked another band they saw perform there.
“We want to bring exciting (music) into town that is not being featured elsewhere,” he said. “We want to be the conduit for more underground stuff. Sometimes it’s a matter of changing the lens a little, taking someone unknown you may have seen only on a flier and putting them in the context of a beautiful room like ours.”
The Nova Arts stage was set to host live musicians from around the world — California, France, Africa, Japan, Germany, England—in spring of 2020. Instead, a pandemic arrived, and 35 shows had to be canceled.
With the expected spike in COVID-19 cases in the state in the fall of 2020, the series continued with extra precautions, including a new HVAC system with ionization in the 6,000-square-foot space, tables (and performers) distanced from each other, and masks required except when eating or drinking.
Then the expected spike in cases hit, and Gagne took another tack: livestream events, all filmed by Brewbakers barista, Caitlen Brown. Nova Arts kicked off programming with a livestream series starting in the winter of 2021; and live shows resumed in May of last year.
“We have a super unique space,” said Gagne. “We could continue (live shows) with people wearing masks instead of shutting down. We’ve had few problems and I’m pretty psyched with the response. It’s great to be safe and continue to give artists an outlet and connect people through music and art.”
Gagne is now booking Nova Arts events through the summer, including the return of The Thing in the Spring in May—only it will be at the Nova Arts space in Keene.
“It’s been so amazing to have such a supportive community,” he said. “Terra Nova, the record store, Wakadoodles, the whole staff—everyone supports events as they are happening. That’s the Important thing about art. You can be compelled to do something but it’s hard to feel like it’s welcome. Here I have the resources and support, and like-minded people who see (my vision).”
Whether there is one or 100 people in the audience at a Nova Arts event, Gagne will always work to realize his vision.
“That one person supporting what you’re doing is a success in and of itself,” he said.