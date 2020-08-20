Epsilon Ventures Back into Live Performances

In an unprecedented move, a local nonprofit organization and performance series will host arguably the first indoor socially-distanced live concert in Vermont since the pandemic arrived.
The multimedia performance featuring two artists — one based in Brooklyn, N.Y., and the other in Maine — is this Saturday, Aug. 22, at Epsilon Spires’ headquarters at the First Baptist Church on Main Street in Brattleboro.
Epsilon Spires sits at the intersection of art, science and sustainability. Its name combines a reference to the architectural structure of the building that serves as its headquarters and Epsilon, which, when applied in physics, can be understood as “pushing the envelope.” The organization uses the 425-seat sanctuary as a location for cutting-edge performances, rarely screened films (before the pandemic, shown on the sanctuary’s 18-foot screen) and interactive art installations. The first series began last September.
The Backlot Summer Cinema series launched outdoors behind the church this summer, offering socially distanced film to the public.
Performing this Saturday are UCC Harlo and Valise, solo artists who create expansive sonic environments, employing electronic composition and sampling to blend sounds from disparate sources.
Annie Garlid, whose moniker is UCC Harlo, has a life-long background in formal classical music training, both in viola and voice. She not only creates electronic music, she also plays viola in two different Baroque music ensembles, including the Zenith Ensemble, which contains members from the local area. Her stage name, which she said is a nonsensical reference to her parents, she chose because it has “an epic and official series sound.”
“My music has a pretty dramatic quality to it,” she said.
A lover of Baroque-era music, the Connecticut native moved to Germany after graduating from New England Conservatory and spent four years in Berlin. There, she worked in the communications department of an electronic music festival, writing artist biographies and attending shows almost every night of the week.
“I feel I was doing research there in some ways,” Garlid said. “It influenced my taste and gave me great contacts. When I was ready to release my album, I knew who to go to.”
She feels her electronic music was very different from what she was hearing in Berlin.
“For a long time, the electronic music world produced very dry, clinical, sterile-sounding music,” she said. “I want my project to embrace the romantic and atmospheric. [Listening to it] you get a sense [my] music is a mood in a place.”
She creates this landscape by playing Baroque music, using her own voice, sampling other music and using her field recordings of different sounds, including those in nature. She calls her performance “immersive,” more about listening than watching. Audience members often put down a mat and lie down at her shows.
She returned to the U.S. two years ago and is now studying to earn her Ph.D. in musicology, spending her time writing about music in addition to doing research about music and composing.
“What I’m writing about is close to the things I’m exploring when I’m making music now,” she said.
Maralie Armstrong-Rial will bring her multimedia performance project, Valise, to the stage this Saturday as well.
“It’s a term for a carrier bag,” she said of the project name. “I work collaboratively, and I also perform in groups. Valise is a word for how I can minimalize everything and yet contain everything in need.”
Armstrong-Rial’s life as a vocalist began in church when she was about 5, when she and her dad (him on piano) would perform together. Later, she sang in a punk band that had anywhere from eight to 22 members.
“[Being in the band] is how I learned to collaborate,” she said. “We wore costumes and were very performance art-based and ridiculous, but we were serious about being ridiculous. It moved into something more political and more focused on the music itself.”
She calls herself a visual artist who prefers working in the realm of performance.
“I like that [performance] is sort of ethereal; it only happens once and is special to that moment,” she said. She incorporates voice, dance, video, electronic music and sounds and sculpture into her shows. Even the sculpture is only used once before she transforms it into something else used in another performance.
The Saturday show in Brattleboro marks the first time Armstrong-Rial will perform since the pandemic kept everyone quarantined.
“I’ll be performing in this repurposed church with tall ceilings,” she said. “I want the space to sort of speak to me. I want it to be completely new.”
Saturday’s performance begins at 7 p.m. Tickets are $25. Seating is limited, so advance booking is strongly encouraged. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit epsilonspires.org.