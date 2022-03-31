Elements MMA – New Martial Arts Academy

There’s a new mixed martial arts academy opening in Keene that is sure to bring some unique elements to the community.
Ari Heart is the sole owner and head instructor of Elements MMA, which is set to open in April. “In mixed martial arts and in true self-defense, there are four different elements of the practice that students will need to be proficient in,” Heart explained. The four elements that are displayed in their logo are: Fire, which represents kickboxing, the striking arts; water, which represents the grappling arts like Judo, Jiu Jitsu and wrestling; earth which represents strength and conditioning; and the air element represents mindfulness, durability and flexibility, offered in their yoga for athletes program.
“That’s something that I think is unique about our gym. We’re not just offering one art, we’re focusing on all the different things that someone needs to feel very confident in order to feel safe in self-defense and competitions,” Heart said.
Heart is a Keene State graduate who went for exercise science. He’s been practicing Brazilian Jiu Jitsu for 12 years and taught it for four years at Keene State College. He also has a lot of teaching experience in yoga, fitness and group kickboxing classes.
“It has always been a lifelong dream of mine to have my own studio,” he said. “There are already many martial arts studios and plenty of yoga studios, but by opening a mixed martial arts studio I can offer lots of different things in one place to give people many different things to enjoy when they come to the gym.”
Heart wanted to make sure to offer a mixture of martial arts that are very practical and used for self-defense or competition such as Muay Thai, Jiu Jitsu, boxing, Judo and wrestling. Wrestling will be taught a little differently than what students may be used to on a wrestling team in school. “Instead of trying to pin each other, they will be learning submissions, so it is more practical for mixed martial arts,” Heart explained. It will be great for team wrestlers to use to gain more experience on their off seasons.
They will also be offering kids mixed martial arts classes for children ages 5 through 12 years old. All experiences are welcome and children 13 and up are welcome to attend adult classes.
“We are really passionate about speaking out about things like anti-bullying and empowering women and minorities. We also want to work with police and in regards to the social issues we are facing right now by arming officers with non-deadly ways to resolve conflict.” Heart said. “When people ask me about mixed martial arts like ‘what’s the best martial art?’ I always tell them that running is the best martial art. It’s kind of tongue-in-cheek in that we should always seek to resolve conflict nonviolently first,” he added.
The building that the studio is in was originally a paintbrush factory that was turned into offices. “Our space has been totally renovated. We have taken everything out, stripped it down and redone everything.” Heart said. “We will have full sized changing rooms; we’ll have room for strength and conditioning equipment and we have a full Muay Thai area.” Elements MMA will also have about 1500 square feet of mat space. “We might have the most movement space as far as martial arts studios in town.”
The martial arts academy will have a grand opening on April 23 and it will include demo classes, door prizes, discounted memberships for people interested in signing up, and snacks from Jack’s Crackers and Saxy Chef, two more businesses in the building at 310 Marlboro Street. “It’s going to be a nice open house where people can come experience the classes or they can just come and watch. They can come before or after the classes if they’d like to look around when it is not as busy,” Heart said. “It’s going to be a great time!”
Elements MMA is located at 310 Marlboro Street in Keene. For more information: https://www.elements-mma.com/; info@elements-mma.com; 685-4209.