Electric Earth Concerts founders Jonathan Bagg and Laura Gilbert held their first live performance this month since December of 2019.
About 60 people gathered at the Jaffrey Meetinghouse for Conference of the Birds, a concert to celebrate the summer solstice. It featured a performance by a quartet narrated by a Grammy Award-winning composer and poet inspired by a Persian poem that chronicles the quest of the world’s birds to find a new leader.
“When we came out to introduce (the performers), the audience applauded,” said Bagg. “Everyone was so happy to be back in the hall. It was just like a normal concert.”
It was a shorter event because there was no intermission, to encourage people to maintain social distance in their seats. Also, there would normally be about twice the number of attendees at that venue. Other than those differences, there was no evidence that there had been a pandemic which led to the cancellation of the entire previous year’s live season lineup.
Some venues still ask patrons to observe a six-foot social distance from others; and some cap the audience at 25 people.
Overall, Bagg said it feels like a normal season so far.
“It was so amazing to play for a live audience again,” said Gilbert.
It’s a proper homecoming considering what the couple endured in 2020.
When a concert scheduled for late March with an accordion player and vocalist from Sarajevo was cancelled, Bagg and Gilbert had to think fast.
“They made this amazing video, ‘Love Songs From Around the World,’ and they created this beautiful, romantic setting with lit candles,” said Gilbert of the virtual concert they posted on the Electric Earth website.
At that time Electric Earth Concerts had received a $10,000 award from the National Endowment for the Arts, for its project titled Changing the Conversation.
Changing the Conversation was designed to present great and rarely heard works in a series of four concerts exploring the interplay of gender, race, politics, and aesthetics that has helped to shape the language of American music during the last 100 years.
One of these concerts, Spiritual Voices, featuring the Ciompi Quartet, was presented this spring as a videocast in celebration of Juneteenth. A live concert was scheduled as part of the Changing the Conversation series but had to be postponed a year. The program includes Olly Wilson’s “A City Called Heaven” for large ensemble, Ben Johnston’s classic “Amazing Grace” quartet, a setting of spirituals by Mark Kuss; and a work by Anthony Kelly. It can now be accessed from the website as well.
While virtual events are not ticketed, patrons have the ability to support musicians by donating from the Electric Earth page.
While Gilbert and Bagg as well as other performing musicians of the Electric Earth series have continued to rehearse and record videos, rising and taking a bow for the audience was something they hadn’t done since prior to the pandemic.
“To have an audience listening and responding and knowing what you put out there is connecting immediately is different from doing it with a mike and laying down a track so someone at some future time can listen,” said Bagg. “That had been missing in our lives until now. Even though we’ve gotten our act together and made some good quality recordings, (performing live) reconfirmed how much better and how important it is to perform a live concert.”
Another addition to the series in 2020 was musician and audience pre-performance talks via Zoom—which are continuing this season. Links are posted on the website before the start of each live event.
Going forward in 2021, all performances will be live—a great way to celebrate the 10th season of Electric Earth Concerts.
Due to various COVID-19 guidelines, the number of available tickets for each concert varies by venue and are on a first-come, first-serve basis.
But this season is about accessibility. In order to share live chamber music with as many as possible and so that everyone will feel safe and comfortable, Electric Earth Concerts is offering two ways to hear “open door” concerts this summer. Admission to the indoor venues is $30, payable online or at the door. Or, patrons may attend for free—bring a chair or a blanket and a picnic meal, sit outdoors and listen to the music via a high-quality sound system. The exception is the August 2 performance, which is ticketed only.
Up next, celebrate the Fourth of July with Hanz Araki, a master of the Celtic flute and the Shakuhachi—a Japanese bamboo flute—at the First Church in Jaffrey Center.
One of Electric Earth’s most popular artists and annual season participant, the Horszowski Trio will perform at Bass Hall at the Monadnock Center for History and Culture on Wednesday, July 14.
Making their Electric Earth debut in 2021, the Neave Trio will perform at Peterborough’s Bass Hall on Monday, July 26. In August, David Breitman will use his fortepiano for a concert of Mostly Mozart on August 2, also at Bass Hall.
“David (Breitman) has performed (as part of Electric Earth Concerts) several times, but this is his first solo recital,” said Bagg. “He’s one of the best (fortepiano players) in the country.”
Violinist David McCarroll will perform Bach solo works on Sunday, August 15 at the Jaffrey Meetinghouse. This event was rescheduled from last year.
“He’ll play a lot of classical music from the heart of (Bach’s) repertoire,” said Bagg.
The Schubert Quintet, which includes both McCarroll and Bagg, performs at the Jaffrey Meetinghouse stage on August 17.
The Auréole Trio, founded by Gilbert, returns to the series September 12 to perform a program featuring works by Ravel, Debussy, Nielsen and Earl Kim at the Francestown Old Meetinghouse.
The season finale on November 21 celebrates Vivaldi’s “Four Seasons” and will be at the newly-renovated Park Theatre in Jaffrey. The campaign to reconstruct and reopen the theater began 15 years ago and it happens this year.
“In a way this performance is the fulfillment of a plan laid back in 2006,” said Bagg.
If this season had a theme, Bagg believes it would be one of renewal.
“I wanted to give our audience of dedicated chamber lovers something to celebrate and restore themselves with,” he said, which is why he compiled concert programs featuring favorite pieces.
“No one will complain we didn’t give them enough music,” he added.
For more information and tickets, visit electricearthconcerts.org To be added to the Electric Earth Concerts mailing list, text your name and email address to 499-6216 with the subject line “add to the EEC mailing list.