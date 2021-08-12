BRATTLEBORO—When Edward A. Kingsbury 3rd surrendered to God, his new faith opened up an entire new world of possibility.
Kingsbury, of Keene, is a self-taught artist who has suffered from Crohn’s disease — a chronic inflammatory disease of the intestines—since 1997.
Around that same time he was diagnosed, he began creating art as a way to cope with his distressing symptoms.
His resume is endlessly impressive: A 2019 Ewing Arts Award winner, he’s shown in galleries in Boston, New York City and London; and at the world’s largest self-taught artist show, the Outsider Art Fair, four years in a row.
He’s worked in many different abstract artistic media: painting, thermal imaging (a camera that detects and produces images of radiation in the infrared range of the electromagnetic spectrum)—he once placed a classified ad asking people to donate the surfaces of their homes as his mural canvas.
In 2004, he began creating digital art, a body of work that is a mix of manipulated photos and intuitive markings of color. Recent works in this medium are on display at Gallery in the Woods for the month of August.
In 1999, when Kingsbury’s condition worsened, he looked for answers online, but found no solace there. A friend suggested religion, so he started attending church in 2000.
He says, at first, he did it selfishly, thinking God would heal him through faith. He learned otherwise. Around 2015, he says he began to realize that faith provides spiritual healing, not necessarily physical healing. And when he accepted that life’s a struggle, he had a spiritual breakthrough.
“It’s a very strong experience,” said Kingsbury. “The more I give praise, the more he reveals himself in my work.”
He compares his digital art process to Jackson Pollack’s use of free lines.
“There’s a lot of intensity in the line,” he said.
He also sees similarities to photography.
“It’s like getting the right aperture and settings and light,” he said. “I find the right color and amount of color and the right tension and thickness of line. It’s lots of experimenting.”
Over the years, he learned from fellow artist friends how to layer elements, using certain colors that work well together to give a sense of depth.
“There’s definitely an awareness of composition,” he said. “But it’s more of an intuitive process; it’s an unknown I’m producing. I have a sense of what I feel is strong enough to stand on its own.”
His earlier pieces have a darker element, which he attributes to his struggle and suffering with Crohn’s. But after he developed a relationship with God, he finds his newer work to be more beautiful.
He wants the viewer to see God in his art.
He has displayed his at work at Gallery in the Woods in the past, including his black-and-white stream of consciousness drawings, but this is his first show of his digital art and his acrylic paintings.
Also created from a prayerful process, his paintings have many layers which are produced over several days. His recent paintings are a mix of gestural movements and brush strokes, he explains in his artist statement, that he has experienced throughout his years as a painter.
“Some of the lines are new, some are from many years ago,” he writes.
In his digital art, he writes, he seeks Jesus and other related spiritual imagery in the work and senses through prayer when the work is complete.
The titles, he explains, are for the viewer to reflect on and prayer is encouraged while viewing to enhance the experience, which he views as part of the process.
In working using spiritual intuition, Kingsbury also gains confidence.
“It’s not always easy to discern what is the right thing to do in life,” he said. “Faith gives you that consolation that this is the right path for you.”
New works by Edward A. Kingsbury 3rd will be on display through the month of August at Gallery in the Woods, 145 Main St., Brattleboro. For more information, call 802-257-4777 or visit galleryinthewoods.com.