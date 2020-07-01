Located in Orange, Mass., less than an hour from Keene, Tully Mountain offers a big-time vista for a minimal hiking effort. A half-mile trail leads to a ledge just below the summit where the views are breathtaking, especially to the northeast.
For some time now, I have rented a camp on Packard Pond in this North Quabbin town over the Independence Day weekend with my wife, Maureen. Our afternoon routine is focused on pure relaxation: hunkering down in a hammock to read a book, lolling around the lake on plastic air mattresses and inner tubes — our only concern is watching puffy white clouds drift overhead or simply appreciating the natural surroundings. Every morning we start off the day with a brisk hike up nearby Tully Mountain to a ledge overlook. From that rocky promontory, we get a kick looking back down at the pond and trying to spot the cabin on the shoreline. You, too, can take in that same view with a half-hour hike.
The trail begins beyond a yellow gate on a dirt path that skirts an old field. Minutes later, the blue-blazed trail enters the woods, with tall maple and oak trees stretching overhead that provide shaded relief on a hot summer day. To the right, an ancient moss-splotched stone wall rambles along the spine of a small hill.
The trail moves through a corridor of scrubby hemlock trees, then becomes needle-softened and continues slightly uphill as the trees close in and boulders deposited by the receding glaciers begin to appear in the woods. Also here, to the left, is a velvety, moss-covered hemlock tree with a U-shaped upward branch. The tree is particularly impressive in the early morning when sunlight streams down from the forest canopy and illuminates the moss in a shiny green radiance.
Soon, the trail moves uphill in earnest, as wide slabs of gray ledge replace the needle- and oak-leaf matted surface. Minutes later, the trail briefly levels off. But a latticework of exposed tree roots will test your footing once again. Take a minute to stop and catch your breath and enjoy the peaceful mood of the forest community here, which is mostly dense hemlock.
Approximately 20 minutes into the hike, look left to see a green moss-covered boulder in the shape of a frog. The “eye” on top of this rock amphibian’s head is particularly distinctive. If you view frog rock head on, it appears to be asleep, its two eyes closed.
The trail continues uphill, gradually increasing in pace. Take a moment to stop and notice the subtle beauty of the spongy green mosses covering the boulders and fallen logs and reaching up to the lower portions of tree trunks. Moss has no preference for a growing surface; it establishes itself on the bark of both soft and hardwood trees.
Soon you will come to a tree (right) with a marker sign and yellow blaze. This is where the Tully trail coincides with the blue-blazed trail. From this point, blue/yellow markers lead the way to the top. Just beyond the trail sign, note an interesting horizontally bedded ledge (right). Beyond this ledge, the combined trail briefly moves uphill one last time before leveling off and dropping down to the ledge outlook.
The sudden and expansive view of the forest, hills and ponds will surprise you.
Directly below, the path you started out on has shrunk to a thin line; your car is but a miniature version of itself. To the northeast, solitary Mount Monadnock (16 miles away) raises its craggy summit with the Wapack Range trailing away farther to the east. Also to the northeast, the white church spire of the First Congregational Church in the town of Royalston, Mass. (about four miles in the distance) pokes up through the treetops. The large body of water in the foreground to the southeast is Tully Pond with Packard Pond behind. Tully Lake lies farther away to the northeast. To the southeast, 22 miles away, lies Mount Wachusett in Princeton, Mass.
With only the birds and the breeze for a soundtrack, take time to appreciate the peace and quiet of your surroundings. Afterward, explore the smooth ledges — some have initials carved in the rocks, while others are lightly matted with gray-green lichen.
When you’ve taken in the view, explored a bit and perhaps enjoyed a snack or lunch, retrace your steps back to your car.
To get to Tully Mountain from the junction of Routes 12 and 101 in Keene, drive south on Route 12 for 0.9 mile to Route 32 (Old Homestead Highway). Continue 11.6 miles on Route 32 south to its intersection with Route 119 in Richmond. Cross Route 119 and continue on Route 32 for 8.5 miles to Tully Dam. Continue another mile then make a sharp right onto Fryeville Road — this road is not well marked but it is opposite a green sign that reads: Mount Tully Kennels, Pet Hotel and Store. Continue on Fryeville Road for 1.2 mile. Turn right onto Tully Road. After 0.3 mile, you will see Nana’s Country Store and Tully Mill-Boiler Bar and Grill (left). Shortly afterwards, take a right turn opposite a sign for Royalston Road. Then take an immediate left and continue 0.5 mile on Mountain Road to the trailhead.
Please remember to hike responsibly. Keep a distance of six feet from other hikers; step aside on the trail to let others pass. Dogs are allowed on the trail, but make sure they’re controlled on a leash and away from other hikers at all times.