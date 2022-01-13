Edge Ensemble Theatre Film

Since the Edge Ensemble Theatre Company was formed in 2008, it has found as many ways to tell stories as there are seats in an auditorium. In the age of a global pandemic, following the adage, “Necessity is the mother of invention,” the company has added filmmaking to its storytelling toolbox.
In pre-COVID times, said the company’s artistic director and co-founder, The Edge Ensemble attracted an average of 1,000 people to its performances per season. Now, there are six Edge Ensemble Theatre Company productions online available to view for free on YouTube.
The company’s latest and final production of 2021 is available to view until January 31 on YouTube and the Edge Ensemble’s website.
A filmed production of the Susan Glaspell play, “The People,” it was adapted by Catherine Behrens and is being presented as “Beautiful Distances,” directed by Dupuis, with cinematography and editing was by David Teubner, art direction by Susan Sanders, and poster design by Kyle Petrillo.
It’s the second play by Glaspell the company filmed: the first was “Trifles,” shown on YouTube this summer. “Trifles” had 3,000 views on YouTube from across the globe and the number is growing.
This fall, the company had planned to return to presenting live theater at its home, Heberton Hall (the Keene Public Library annex building) with a production of John Patrick Shanley’s “The Italian-American Reconciliation.” But as the number of COVID-19 cases rose, they decided to table the live production until fall of this year.
Instead, actors began rehearsals for “Beautiful Differences,” adhering to social distancing and masking protocols until filming days in mid-December.
Glaspell’s early 20th-century play is about the staff of a magazine that is struggling to keep it afloat but in Behren’s adaptation, a theater company is the focus because it experiences the same issues.
“It captures the essence of what the play is about,” said Dupuis. “It’s about the drive and passion to continue that struggle. It’s about how words can take humans to a place of greater understanding, about themselves and about the beauty of life.”
Last year, the first three films Edge Ensemble produced were presented like theatrical productions.
“We wanted to continue doing something unique each time, not the same style of filming.”
The second time around, this summer, the goal was to create real films.
“We learned last year it’s expensive to make a film and we don’t have the budget, staff, or resources in terms of equipment you need,” said Dupuis. “We learned and figured out ways to get around that.”
With help from Historical Society of Cheshire County director, Alan Rumrill, the company was able to film “Trifles” at the 1839 Bruder House adjacent to the Wyman Tavern on Main Street.
The first three films were longer—at least an hour.
“We decided to focus on making 30-minute films so we could strive for a higher level of excellence and not be stretched so thin,” said Dupuis.
When the company was deciding to produce its first film in 2020, it was to continue working and thriving as a theater company. No one had any filmmaking knowledge, which is why Dupuis and Teubner studied the subject over the next two years.
“The storytelling is the same,” she said of film and theater as art forms. “Understanding dramatic action and communicating to the audience is the same. But it’s vastly different in how you package it to reach the audience.”
She sees many aspects of filmmaking as far more challenging than theater, the much-larger budget being at the top of the list.
A lot of starting and stopping for adjustments to camera equipment, set pieces or the actors themselves is another significant difference not experienced on-stage.
Usually, the same scene is filmed focusing on different characters and the takes are combined in the editing process.
“Continuity issues always come up,” said Dupuis, “and there’s not a lot of room for error. We can’t go back and re-shoot anything.”
One element of theater that is missing from film is the sense of community created during rehearsals.
“It’s why we are an ensemble,” said Dupuis. “Over the course of weeks, we will form really tight bonds with each other and then we will open it up to the larger community and embrace them in that live shared experience we believe makes a difference in people’s lives.” At the same time, Dupuis misses being able to watch the audience react to the production when creating a film.
“(Doing theater) is also a validation and learning experience,” she said. “I learn what I can do better and how to make (the material) more accessible.”
All that being said, she sees advantages in creating films.
“You can do several takes and get all the actor’s best work,” she said. “You can bring the camera onto an actor’s face and do something more subtle. In live productions, you get what you get that night. I appreciate both forms of storytelling and I enjoy working in both of them.”
The Edge Ensemble Theatre Company film, “Beautiful Distances” is available to view (along with the company’s past films) at www.edgeensemble.org/videos, or you can go directly to YouTube and search for Edge Ensemble Theatre Company.
Call 603-352-5657 or email TheEdgeEnsemble@aol.com for more information. You may also visit the Edge Ensemble’s Facebook page. To donate, click the “donate” button on the Edge Ensemble’s website (a fee applies) or you can mail a check directly to The Edge Ensemble Theatre Company, P.O. Box 1815, Keene, N.H. 03431.