Echo Farm Pudding in Hinsdale

A 4-H project that Beth Hodge and her sister, Courtney started, turned into something much bigger — a dairy farm.
Echo Farm of Hinsdale is co-owned by Beth Hodge and her sister, along with their parents. “We had a couple calves and we were showing them as teenagers. When it came time for them to calve-in for the first time, we decided as a family to start a dairy farm,” explained Hodge. Those two calves turned into the 73 milking cows they have today.
They also have a Lely robotic milking system they installed five years ago. The machine milks the cows for them. “For 24 hours a day, seven days a week the cows have access to the robot. They make the choice whether they want to be milked or not,” Hodge explained. They get lots of data from the machine such as how often each cow is milked, how active they are and what the temperature of the milk is. “The cows all have transponders on a collar on their neck, it (the robot) knows who she is, how long it’s been since she’s been milked and if she’s eligible to get milked again.”
Employees are always a struggle to find and keep on a small farm. The robot has enabled Echo Farm to have fewer employees and not have to worry about the cows not having their needs met.
Echo Farm produces pudding with the milk they get from the cows. “We’ve been making pudding for a little over 20 years. We sell it in grocery stores all over the area and throughout New England. It’s all natural and gluten free,” Hodge said. Only about 20 percent of their milk is used for the production of their pudding. The pudding plant runs about two to three days a week in the commercial kitchen they have on site which is adjacent to their milking room.
The other 80 percent of their milk gets sold to a cooperative that owns Cabot Cheese. “We are Cabot Farmers along with having our own business. As Cabot Farmers, our milk goes to the plant in West Springfield, MA., which makes it into butter,” Hodge explained. “So, if you’ve ever had the Cabot butter — in most cases — it has our milk in it.” she said. They also make their milk into powdered milk which goes into Hershey and M&M Bars. “Sometimes it ends up in a Hood bottle as well,” Hodge added.
Echo Farm Puddings come in a variety of flavors. “Our top two flavors are chocolate and tapioca. We also have rice pudding, butterscotch, coffee caramel tapioca and vanilla,” Hodge said. They also offer seasonal varieties such as spiced pumpkin in the fall. Currently they are offering eggnog and gingersnap. “In another month or so we will start with maple pudding and then we do our version of Shamrock Shake that will come out around that same time in February or March.”
When it comes to favorite flavors, Hodge said her’s is probably the chocolate, right after being made. “The best thing is when the pudding is still warm because we package it hot. I think we tell anyone that works for us, ‘you have to try the chocolate when it’s still hot!’ It’s amazing. It’s kind of like hot chocolate.”
Echo Farm doesn’t have a farm store yet, but Hodge noted that it is in their long-term plan, hoping to add that in about 2 or 3 years. Their puddings can be found at the Monadnock Food Co-op and the Brattleboro Food Co-op as well as Hannaford and Whole Foods. They also distribute them to local farm stands such as Archway Farm in Keene, Connolly Brothers Dairy Farm in Temple, Miller Farm in Vernon, Vt., and Manning Hill Farm in Winchester.
New for the farm this year, was a fundraiser they participated in in November. “As we have fewer and fewer farms it becomes that much more important that we make sure that we are good neighbors and members of the community, so we’ve been trying to step up and have a good relationship with our neighbors,” Hodge explained. They offered their pudding at cost to the Brooke Marie Tidlund Scholarship Fund for Hinsdale High School. The class of 2022 raised around $1,200.
“We are part of your community, we love our animals and we care for them. It’s really important to us that we treat them really well. Being a part of the fabric of food production in our region is really important to us,” Hodge added.