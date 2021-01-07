As indoor restaurant dining remains restricted, many who may otherwise be going out have spent the past nine or so months cooking at home. For some, grocery shopping and cooking are simple. For others, a jumpstart with ingredients and instructions works better.
Cue meal kit delivery services.
The popularity of such services and companies has grown, particularly among those who are crazy busy at home with remote work and schooling. But how do you know which service is best for your needs? Not to worry, there is help out there. Foodies at Epicurious (epicurious.com) have independently tested and ranked home delivery meal kit companies to help make the decision a bit easier. Here are the top five:
Home Chef. With a variety of chef-designed recipes available each week by email, as well as easy-to-follow recipe cards and fresh ingredients, this service keeps things interesting. Each meal is about $10 per serving plus a $10 delivery fee for orders under $40. They also offer a lunch option and fruit and smoothie add-ons, in addition to special occasion meals. You can customize orders too. Some meals available include Teriyaki Ginger Salmon, Creamy Shrimp Carbonara, and Avocado and Tofu Sushi Bowl. (homechef.com)
Sun Basket. This service “boasts a health and sustainability angle, offering a paleo, gluten-free, pescatarian, vegetarian, vegan, carb-conscious, Mediterranean, “quick and easy,” diabetes-friendly and “lean and clean” recipe stockpile developed by a former professional chef. All of the meat ingredients are antibiotic- and hormone-free and the eggs are organic. Sun Basket uses only wild-caught seafood recommended by the Monterey Bay Aquarium Seafood Watch program. There are more than 20 weekly recipes to choose from; options that include oven-ready plates, pre-prepped servings and classic meals still require you to do all the chopping. Some of the meals available include Chicken Cacciatore with Spaghetti, and Salmon and Quinoa Bowls with wilted greens and citrus dressing. (sunbasket.com)
Gobble. All meals from this delivery service take 15 minutes to prepare. Boxed ingredients arrive to you peeled, chopped and marinated, leaving only the actual cooking of the meal. Dinner kits are available in a two- or four-person plan. Among some of the meals available are Crispy Chicken Sandwich with Napa cabbage slaw, Sweet Potato and Poblano Enchiladas with corn and black bean salad, and Salmon with Roasted Root Vegetables and balsamic reduction. (gobble.com)
Blue Apron. This service features a weekly box — customized based on dietary preferences — filled with everything needed to make at least two meals for two people or a family of four. Recipes are inspired by unique seasonal or hard-to-find ingredients and everything comes premeasured and precut — “a plus for super busy cooks.” Blue Apron also has add-on programs for wine delivery as well as a market feature to shop for kitchen tools. Some meals to consider include Miso-Ginger Rice Bowls with mushrooms, kale and watermelon radish; Cavatappi Pasta and Pork Ragout; Spicy Zucchini Quesadillas with poblano pepper and fried eggs; and Ponzu-Sesame Tofu and Vegetables. (blueapron.com)
Freshly. This is a weekly subscription delivery service that offers prepared meals developed by a team of chefs and nutritionists. Choose from four, six, 10 or 12 meals per week. All food is ready to serve in just three minutes, and is free of artificial ingredients, preservatives and added sugars. You can enjoy Sausage Baked Penne with Sautéed Zucchini and Spinach, Pulled Pork Al Pastor with cotija cheese and Mexican-style corn, and White Bean Turkey Chili with cilantro-lime rice, among many others. (freshly.com)