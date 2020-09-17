Many of us over these past few months have had to become more still, introspective and tuned in to the natural world — much like the skills on the palette of an artist.
Artists are commonly inspired by Mother Earth, so it’s only natural they would continue to be during a pandemic. The prolific results are the subject of an exhibit that opened last week at the Jaffrey Civic Center. Eleven local artists, who are members of the local group EarthSong Artists, are showcasing their recent paintings in the Cunningham Galleries on the second floor. The show runs through Oct. 10.
What connects the work are the artists’s connections with nature, in the form of landscape, floral and animal subjects in watercolor, acrylic, oil, colored pencil and pastel. Work in this exhibit has been painted in a studio environment during the winter 2019 and spring 2020 months and in the landscape as a group during summer days, while members practiced social distancing and wore masks. All work is for sale.
Each artist presented a series of works. The majority of them presented their interpretation — whether realistic, impressionistic or abstract — of the natural landscape to tell their story.
The ideas for a group of paintings of wheat fields and pastures by Arlene Laurenitis came from the artist’s first visit to her family homestead in Lithuania last year. She likes to repaint the same subject in a slightly different style or on a different-sized canvas, which makes for an interesting aesthetic on display.
Ilona Kwiecien chose the four seasons in New Hampshire to capture “the essence of energy” in the moment in nature, which she describes as ephemeral and full of mystery. That moment is clearly pictured even in her titles (“Spring Burst,” “Autumn Bliss,” “Garden Solitude”) alone.
William Gill, who began painting after retiring, enjoys the play of light and shadow on buildings and works to capture it in his work.
AnneMarie Warren works with different media, textures and colors. She pursued art after a period of great stress at the suggestion of a friend to take classes (she took a class on Abstracting the Landscape with fellow EarthSong artist, Barbara Danser). Her titles also tell a story: “Sailing Free,” “Dreaming Maple” and “Rolling Seas after a Storm” are examples of her pieces that describe what the viewer sees on the canvas.
Some artists featured in the show paint what are natural studies of the things by which they are inspired. Christina Meinke wrote birds at her backyard feeder, plants in her garden and the woods as her subjects and that her pieces represent “an experience or capturing a feeling.”
Several others focus on beautiful flowers.
Susan Ellis’s “ Provençal Series” in oil and cold wax was inspired by natural French florals. Barbara Danser painted a series of bouquets that conveyed her state of mind while she created them — “COVID Bouquet,” “Jazz Bouquet” and “Bouquet of Dreams” are some of her titles. Carol Doleac, an avid gardener, prefers an abstract interpretation to communicate her ever-changing configuration of plants and flowers to improve her arrangements of color and shape.
Mary Kirk’s favorite subject is cats — their “inherent grace, which turns even the most mundane actions into aesthetic experiences.” She calls upon her memories to recreate the animal’s personality and feeling of the moment.
EarthSong Artists Exhibition: Visions 2020 runs through Oct. 10 at the Jaffrey Civic Center’s Cunningham Galleries on the second floor (40 Main St.). Viewing hours are Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m., and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.