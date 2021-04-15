The annual Monadnock International Film Festival may not be happening for the second year in a row in-person, but the organization will retain its mission of celebrating diversity through film that tackles important social issues this spring.
The organization, along with the Monadnock Food Co-op and Feast on This! Film Festival, will host its first Earth Day Film Festival starting on Earth Day next Thursday, April 22, through Saturday, April 24 with a series of online screenings.
The free event will feature films and panel discussions “to celebrate and cultivate a more resilient world.”
Since the beginning of the pandemic, MONIFF has hosted a couple successful online screenings of films, including “Gather,” about a native South African population reclaiming its indigenous practice of seed gathering for food sovereignty; and more recently, “Mother Load,” which uses the cargo bike as a vehicle for exploring parenthood—both followed by live streamed audience discussion with the filmmaker.
MONIFF director, Dee Fitzgerald, said the Earth Day festival is the first collaboration between the three organizations.
Also involved in the event is The Monadnock Sustainability Hub, which will show a five-minute video during the festival promoting its Drive Electric initiative to help transition the region to clean energy.
The five films in the festival audiences will be able to stream during the event are all documentaries released in 2019 and 2020, and most are feature-length with the exception of “Seeding Change,” a 51-minute entry. The award-winning film focuses on the importance of supporting ecologically-conscious brands and products.
The 57-minute “Why We Cycle,” which follows a perfect Earth Day theme, takes viewers on a ride with ordinary cyclists to talk about the hidden effects of cycling on people, on societies, and on the organization of cities.
Fitzgerald said there has already been buzz and excitement about festival film “First We Eat,” which presents what happens when an ordinary family living just south of the Arctic Circle bans all grocery store food from their house for one year. “Add three skeptical teenagers, one reluctant husband, no salt, no caffeine, no sugar, and -40° temperatures,” the synopsis reads.
“The Falconer,” a film made possible through the assistance of a grant from the Spike Lee Fellowship Fund, is an intimate portrait of master falconer Rodney Stotts and his mission to build a bird sanctuary on an abandoned plot of land in a “stressed community.”
The fifth film in the festival is “Microplastic Madness,” The story of 56 5th-graders from a Brooklyn public school living on the frontline of the climate crisis is told with stop-motion animation, heartfelt kid commentary, and interviews of experts and renowned scientists engaged in the most cutting-edge research on the harmful effects of microplastics.
When viewers register on the MONIFF website starting Thursday, April 22, they are granted free access to all of the festival films for the three full days of the festival to stream via the site on your smartphone, laptop or desktop; or cast to Roku or Apple TV.
“You can watch as many films as you choose and as often as you’d like,” said Fitzgerald.
There is no deadline for registration—viewers can do so at any point during the festival.
There will also be some interactive live speaker panel presentations online. “First We Eat” filmmaker, Suzanne Crocker, will be part of an after-film discussion; and MONIFF staff are scheduling a panel for “Seeding Change” and other events. Registrants will have access to all of these livestreamed during the festival as well as recordings after the event ends and they will receive emailed reminders as the live events approach. All content will be available on the MONIFF website.
Fitzgerald said she expects the in-person film festival will be held later this year.
Visit moniff.org/events to browse available films and events and add them to your library for viewing and attending during the festival dates; and to register. Stay tuned for announcements on panels, speakers, and special guests.