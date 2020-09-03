Drive-Ins Take the Screen

Two area drive-in theaters — in Northfield, Mass. and Milford, N.H. — have thrived for several decades despite the outdoor venues disappearing across the country at a record pace. At their peak in the 1950s, there were about 4,000 drive-ins nationwide; today, there are about 325.
While new theaters aren’t being built, the ones in existence have surged in popularity this year because the worldwide pandemic has meant lights-out at indoor movie theaters. In turn, mom and pop drive-ins have seen spikes in revenue and a massive increase in demand in recent months.
Outdoor open-air venues like those in Northfield and Milford remain at only half-capacity, in accordance with state health and safety guidelines, but when a drive-in fits 400 cars with up to six per vehicle, that’s still a much higher number than would be allowed at a local indoor cinema. Of course, adhering to social distancing rules (cars are parked several feet apart) and mask wearing is in practice, and drive-in owners have made a few other adjustments.
Milford Drive-in owner Barry Scharmett only opened his outdoor concession windows this season and he also added signage on the property asking people to follow distancing and mask-wearing rules. He’s happy to say most patrons have been following the guidelines.
On any given weekend in a typical year, hundreds of vehicles are lined up throughout the complex at 531 Elm St. with their back hatches open and families — many with their pets in tow — settling in for a double feature.
According to Scharmett, this year hasn’t been a banner year for business, but he’s okay with that.
“I’m happy and thankful the governor allowed me to be open [this season],” he said.
Scharmett’s father, Bob, bought the 1958 drive-in in the summer of 1969. Today, it’s the only remaining drive-in theater in southern New Hampshire.
Scharmett grew up spending time watching his parents work at the drive-in and left his own career to help his father run the family business after his mother died in 1999. His children have worked at the theater, and he considers a key to its longevity to be its employees, some of whom have worked there for 30-plus years along with their own family members.
A handful of years ago, the Milford Drive-In converted its film projectors to digital (as did the Northfield Drive-in, which formerly used an arc and carbon projector to show 35-millimeter films).
Because Hollywood has been virtually shut down in the pandemic’s wake, there are no new releases to show on-screen, so Scharmett has been showing classic films. He’s also screened some recorded concerts: one sellout show with Garth Brooks, another featuring Blake Shelton and Trace Adkins, and this past weekend, Metallica took the screen. There will be one more shown later this month (although Scharmett isn’t sure who the featured artist will be yet).
“This has been a year of protection — of my business, myself and my employees,” he said. “Without that, it’s no good.”
This season marked the first time in a half century the Northfield Drive-in is under new ownership. Steven and Julia Wiggin of Winchester purchased the business and property from longtime owner Mitchell Shakour in April 17. The 15-acre property is situated in both Winchester and Northfield, Mass., and its entrance is off Northfield Road (Route 63) in Hinsdale.
Shakour’s family purchased the drive-in, which is one of the oldest in the country, from its original owner, Carl Nilman, in 1969, according to the registry of deeds. Nilman opened the outdoor theater in 1948. In those days, pony rides and a kid-sized train that ran on the grounds were other theater attractions. Its original screen was destroyed by a hurricane in 1951, but the 80-by-54-foot rebuilt screen is the one that is still in use today.
Julia Wiggin said the theater had two openings this season — one for community service and the second for film screenings, both in June.
She and her husband were approached to host the graduation ceremony for Pioneer Valley Regional School at the theater grounds too (live graduation ceremonies indoors). That event set off a chain reaction… thanks to Pioneer’s donated stage, several other schools in the region and beyond (elementary and high schools and even colleges) hosted graduation ceremonies at the Northfield Drive-in. The theater was able to project the ceremonies on the screen and record each event.
“We practiced social distancing and wore masks,” Wiggin said. “We were providing a really happy and safe environment [for ourselves and our staff].” Touchless sink faucets and hand sanitizer stations were also installed.
Other events the drive-in hosted this season included dance recitals and a summer library virtual program with 19 libraries participating.
Next, the Wiggins plan to host corporate gatherings, during which the theater will screen a film of their choice (given they can obtain the title). “It’s so important to Steve and me just to be able to help in a small way,” she said, noting that they plan to keep the theater open through Halloween.
In the meantime, they have some other ideas.
“We’d like to show anything that’s new, anything action-adventure,” she said. “We’re trying to get some great children’s films in, and we’d like to show foreign films and musicals [including sing-along musicals].”
They did try out a live event — Maine comedian Bob Marley appeared last month and did a set — and they will also feature a recorded concert on-screen later this month.
“It’s awesome we’ve been able to keep a great variation,” Wiggins said, “and we’re open to suggestions.”
Next up on Sept. 4 is a fundraising event for the residency program of the MacDowell Colony in Peterborough — a screening of the film, “Captain Marvel.”
“Right now, this is my ministry — this is my work,” Wiggin said. “And it’s serving people in more ways than just opening a gate and letting them in.”
The Milford Drive-In is located at 531 Elm St., Milford. For more information, call (603) 673-4090 or visit milforddrivein.com.
The Northfield Drive-In on Route 63 on the Hinsdale/Northfield, Mass., town line shows top summer releases and will be open weekends through Labor Day. For more information, call (603) 239-4054 or visit the theater on Facebook (facebook.com/northfielddrivein).