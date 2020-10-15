Drama Therapy Promotes Mental, Emotional Well-Being

Luz Elena Morey’s goal as a registered drama therapist is to help people access their own mental and emotional well-being from right inside themselves.
“I’m passionate about helping people center, ground and align with who they really are,” she said. “When I work with people, I help them realize all the medicine is inside them.”
Born in Colombia, Morey is also a musician, teacher, professional trainer, performer and theater director registered with NADTA (North American Drama Therapy Association). Founder and director of Inner Wisdom, she has facilitated transformational expressive-arts programs for people of all ages for more than 40 years. Her specialty is working with people to release trauma symptoms and embody their inner-wisdom-sourced essence, which she says is “creative, dynamic and evolving.”
Morey has a master’s degree in transpersonal developmental psychology and more than 30 years of experience with transpersonal drama therapy and sound healing. She has decades of ongoing study with healers from North and South America, Africa, Asia, Europe and the Middle East.
Founder and director of Mahalo and the Mahalo Art Center organization, the 20-year Brattleboro resident also is a master instructor with Vermont Northern Lights Career Development Center and has trained hundreds of early childhood providers on how to use multicultural expressive arts in their classrooms. In 1999, she co-founded the Vermont Wilderness School.
In Brattleboro, she worked with Early Education Services and the Brattleboro Museum and Art Center’s Head Start Arts Partnership for more than 17 years, helping teachers and young children via engagement in music and movement circles.
She is the creator of the Gathering in Gratitude process, a nature-based creative process for community healing for all ages. inspired by the ancient Iroquois tribe Thanksgiving Address, also known as “The Words Before All Else,” it involves ensemble members accessing their inner wisdom and strength while co-creating a presentation to share with local audiences that is a combination of drama, music, dance and visual arts.
Presentations usually reflect present-day challenges as well as what Morey describes as “powerful, healthy and emerging ways of being.”
Throughout the process, participants connect deeply with their souls, each other, nature, and their sense of community. Participants explore new cultures, their own gifts and ancient practices, as well as personal dreams, visions and stories, weaving these into a greater gift to share with the community.
“What I like about [Gathering in Gratitude] process is most of the time people find what resonates with them,” Morey said. “Once [participants] are tuned into nature and have felt gratitude, each comes up with something personal through guided meditation — they are not using their conscious mind.”
The process is different, she added, depending on who is participating and where. Drama therapy is designed to help people gain and maintain a strong inner compass.
“To help people center, ground and align with their truth is at the core of anything I do,” she said. “Drama therapy teaches people to be part of the cause, not the effect. It teaches you to embody yourself.”
Morey is director and producer of the film, “The Source,” a documentary about the Gathering in Gratitude process that premiered at Brattleboro’s Latchis Theater.
Today, she lives on an organic farm in Wisconsin, where she is co-creating a creative retreat center; and she facilitates empowerment coaching online for individuals and groups. She continues directing Gathering in Gratitude processes as well.
“I’m amazed with the power of transformation over the phone using creative modalities,” Morey said. She has worked with Gathering in Gratitude participants on the West Coast and in Europe. “I can see they are now, after the session more embodied, at peace and functioning — their trauma is gone.”
She facilitated a Gathering in Gratitude on the farm this summer and also is in the midst of editing video footage of the process — because there were two participants, she thought it best to film the presentation rather than perform for a live audience.
Regardless of the area in our lives where work is needed, Morey stresses the importance of staying positive in the process of transformation and healing.
“We have to have faith that we’re part of a great mysterious thing,” she said, “and that we can navigate through part of it.”
Morey is now studying neuro-linguistic programming, a psychological approach that involves analyzing strategies used by successful individuals and applying them to reach a personal goal. It relates thoughts, language and patterns of behavior learned through experience to specific outcomes. She is seeking subjects for her course study; anyone interested in learning more can email her at luzelenamorey@gmail.com.