Don’t trip over the Roomba!

It’s weird to think back to the days of the Jetsons, when their appliances did things for them, lights were voice activated and they were able to make video calls. All of that seemed so wild and unattainable, and yet here we are!
Let’s face it, appliances were originally made to help make our lives easier — washing machines, vacuums, toasters — they were innovative on their own in the 1920s, but through the years they have continued to evolve into more. Not only are smart appliances more energy efficient, they’re now programmable through phone apps, voice activated and connected to the internet.
Electronics and appliances are smart now. These technologies are changing the way we live, not only giving us more time to do other things, but helping us stay connected to friends and family and keeping us up to date with what is going on in the world.
Let’s take a look at some ways smart appliances can help change our everyday lives at home:
Home assistants such as Alexa and Google Home help connect devices such as smart bulbs and smart TVs to our phones, as well as make them work with voice command. Turning a light on is as simple as asking Alexa or Google to turn a light on. You also have the ability to set timers on lights or door locks. These home assistants even allow users to control them when they aren’t even home.
Robot vacuums not only vacuum a home on their own, they can also map out the entire layout of a home or building. They are able to be programmed to vacuum at specific days and times. They are also capable of being told to just vacuum a specific room, or told to avoid certain rooms. There are many different options when it comes to robot vacuums. Some simple models don’t necessarily map out a house, but are still programmable. Some models even have the option to mop floors, as well.
Smart thermostats can be connected to a heating system or central air system and can easily be controlled by a user’s phone. Allowing the temperature to be set while away from home, turning off the thermostat via cell phone, or allowing users to set temperatures to change at specific times. These thermostats also have the ability to be set up on multiple devices so they can be controlled by more than one person, or they can be locked and monitored by just one person.
Smart doorbells are becoming more and more popular. Not only can they be used as a regular doorbell, many have an intercom built in and even video capabilities. They can be programmed to work along with smart assistants and can be connected to phones and security systems. Many people have also used them to be able to monitor things that are happening outside their doors.
Security systems have changed so much over the years. They once were big bulky cameras that connected to a main tv-like monitor. But, smart security systems now are tiny little cameras that have the ability to record and be watched right on a phone or a computer. They also have the capabilities to alert homeowners and the police when there is something unusual going on.
Smart refrigerators such as a Samsung Family Hub have touch screens on the outside with the abilities to keep a grocery list, tell you the weather and play music. They also have cameras on the inside so you can see what you may need to get at the grocery store if you forgot to check while you were home. And you can change the temperatures in the fridge right from an app on your phone.
Although smart appliances and devices are made with convenience and efficiency in mind, there can be a learning curve to using them. Some families who are not as tech savvy could have difficulty initially figuring out how to use them. Reliable internet is almost always required and some appliances may not work at all if they fail due to technical issues. There is also always a chance of hackers or data sharing with any smart device connected to the internet.