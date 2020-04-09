Don’t Stop the Music

With a stay-at-home order in place for the foreseeable future, it’s a given we can’t enjoy live entertainment – or is it?
Rather than playing out, professional musicians have been playing in. They’ve opened their living rooms, studios and just about anywhere at home to the camera and recording live for their fans who would normally be buying tickets and attending their shows in-person. The biggest-name artists – Dave Matthews, John Legend and Miley Cyrus, among them – are offering pared-down versions of what they’d give their audiences from the stage, all online.
Many who perform regularly in the Monadnock region are doing the same – several as part of a virtual concert series.
Signature Sounds Recordings, an independent record label specializing in Americana and modern folk music and based in Northampton, Mass., (including Birds of Chicago and Suitcase Junket) created The Parlor Room Home Sessions in response to the cancellation of artists’ shows following the COVID-19 outbreak.
“Tours in April and May are being pushed into the fall and even that time frame is uncertain,” said Flora Reed, the label’s director of publicity and licensing and member of Winterpills, a Signature Sounds artist. “It’s an unprecedented time where shows and entire album release tours months in the making are simply not happening.”
This marks the first time Signature Sounds has done live-streamed concerts.
“We pivoted very quickly once it became clear that we could not present any shows for at least two months,” Reed said.
The series was created in less than a week and all performances are posted at signaturesounds.com/homesessions (archived sessions are at vimeo.com/parlorroomhomesessions.
“It was a steep learning curve for us in terms of the streaming technology,” Reed said. “But we had all the promotional tools and music fans already in place.”
Singer/songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Mark Erelli performs as part of the series this evening at 8 p.m. Others planned this month include NRBQ lead guiartist Big Al Anderson on April 11 and Kris Delmhorst on April 14.
One benefit to live-streamed music that audiences don’t usually get when seeing their favorite bands perform at a theater is the opportunity to connect with the artist.
The archived Birds of Chicago concert (the band performed as part of the Parlor Home Sessions series this Sunday) showed band members reading comments from viewers and calling out where they were watching from. This is also helpful to the artists themselves to pinpoint their fan base.
While some virtual concerts you’ll find require tickets to watch, Signature Sounds’ series is by donation. No Eventbrite ticket or registration is required, but you can make donations to artists directly via PayPal and Venmo. Links are embedded in the live video feeds.
Several artists who have performed as part of the Peterborough Folk Music Series at Bass Hall have set up Patreon accounts – series creator Deb McWethy listed Ellis Paul, Seth Glier and Andrew Duhon as a few such artists she works with who have used the membership platform that allows artists and other creators to earn a monthly income by providing rewards and perks to their subscribers, or patrons. Viewers can visit the site (patreon.com) or go on the app and search for their favorite artists and stream their content and pay anything from $1 up on a monthly basis.
“Many more are also doing wonderful concerts from their homes for tips or not,” McWethy said. “I find many of them on Facebook. Lori McAllister of Red Molly has been doing weekly concerts. Susan Warner and Chris Smither did one.”
Ashuelot Concerts, a Keene-based classical music series created by pianist Nicholas Burns and violinist Louisa Stonehill, is presenting its own live-streamed series from its website (ashuelotconcerts.org), where viewers are suggested to click the donate button and give the cost of a concert ticket ($10 to $30).
According to its webpage, “While we all adjust to our new reality, Ashuelot Concerts passionately believes we should keep promoting live chamber music as best we can.”
Since cancelling concerts at the home of the series, Congregation Ahavas Achim, each Wednesday the duo present a series of talks called “Classically Curious?” and a series of performances every Saturday – both are weekly at 8 p.m.
Each talk begins with a complete performance before exploring the story of the composer and exactly what makes the music so special. At the end, there is a repeat performance and question-and-answer sessions are available after the performance on the series’ YouTube channel.
Up next this Saturday, April 11, the performance program will feature the Beethoven Sonata for Piano & Violin in C minor, Op.30 No.2. Other composer names whose works will be performed in the coming weeks include Brahms, Mozart, Debussy, Tchaikovsky, Grieg, Bartok, Strauss and Mendessohn.
Another classical concert series, Monadnock Music, is presenting Monadnock Music at Home, a live-streamed series of performances via Facebook and Zoom (link can be found at monadnockmusic.com).
The first performance was early this week by fiddle player Tara Novak and Irish tenor Ciaran Nagle. A full schedule will be announced by this weekend, along with the entire summer season, which is still planned. Right now, concerts will be streamed every Sunday at 3 p.m.
A good rule to follow if you are looking to live stream music at home is to visit the social media pages and websites of your favorite artists.